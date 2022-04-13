How to save up to 40% on purchases with a plugin: there!

Developed by engineers Agustín González Chiappe and Emilio Carbone, it uses artificial intelligence to help decide what to buy and how to pay

“In our house there were never any leftover mangoes and there are images that burn you, such as hyperinflation”recalls in dialogue with iProUP Emilio Carboneone of the creators of the platform there it is!which based on the use of artificial intelligence Allows you to perform shopping with up to 40% savings and choose the electronic payment method that is most convenient for users, a more than interesting alternative in a context where prices do not stop rising.

carbon, along with Agustin Gonzalez Chiappeare responsible behind this plugin, available for the browser Google Chromewhich is installed in simple steps and is responsible for analyzing among the more than 100,000 items that make up its database what are the best opportunities and offers when making purchases on the web pages of the main supermarkets.

“We read the fine print for users and analyze the cart in real timethat is why we say that we are a personal assistant when making purchases”, they explain to iProUP these two engineers with extensive experience in renowned multinational companies and who finished outlining the project between coffee and coffee in the cuts they had in their other work activities.

In markets like Argentinawhere inflation does not stop hitting people’s pockets on a daily basis and expects the highest price rise of the year for March, These types of tools become very necessary for the economy of each home.

This is the intelligent purchasing cycle proposed by ahi-ta!

There-ta!: how it works

Carbone and González Chiape analyze that, although the electronic commerce grew enormously with the arrival of the pandemic, behind there is a user who is not entirely satisfied.

Experts explain that 4 out of 10 people who start making an online purchase abandon it, while 70% of those who continue with the process end up migrating to another page or application that is easier for them. But of those who finally choose to finalize the operation, more than half soon feel remorse for considering that they did not choose the best options.

“It’s that in many cases one feels half alone in the face of a universe of options. And this gave rise to our idea. We recognized the problem, we saw that no one was working on a solution and there we decided to dedicate ourselves to fullCarbon highlights.

In this regard González Chiape adds that the plugin there-ta! does not request anything different from its usual behavior to users.

“This is not an application that demands changes in the pattern of action, but as you go shopping, we run a search among the items we have and we give you tips and recommendations, based on an algorithm, only when it is necessary to save time and money“, he remarks.

The platform, created by Emilio Carbone and Agustín González Chiappe, helps to make better choices and not waste time looking for more convenient products, brands, presentations or offers.

The plugin celebrated three months since its launch, it is installed in more than 5,000 and in this first stage it is based on providing two types of recommendations:

Of products: where it notifies when the famous “I took 3 at the price of 2” or “the second unit at 50% discount” is in force and analyzes when there are products that are more beneficial for the user’s pocket in another presentation (as occurs with soft drinks, for example)

where it notifies when the famous “I took 3 at the price of 2” or “the second unit at 50% discount” is in force and analyzes when there are products that are more beneficial for the user’s pocket in another presentation (as occurs with soft drinks, for example) Payment: certain days have more discount options with credit, debit or membership cards than others and the platform and therefore the plugin “reads the fine print” (refund caps, etc.) and can suggest changing the day of purchase to obtain better discounts

In this way, the platform warns that there is the possibility of obtaining savings

There it is! 2.0

In this first stage, the platform is focused on the supermarket sector in Argentina, but the plans for the immediate future are to add other industries. For this, they are already in conversations with the different actors that make up the ecosystem.

“Today we have genuine interest from users and we retain more than 90% of those who tried the platform because the product delivers what people need. We are three times above the plan that we had proposed”, they reveal and confess that the idea is also scale to the rest of Latin America.

“What ahi-ta! offers does not exist even in the United States or in Europe, and that is an opportunity and a huge challenge,” they conclude.