how to save up to 750 euros

Back on bonus bikes and scooters In the 2022: the Inland Revenue has published the provision with instructions for apply on January 28. The bonus can only be requested by those who have purchased certain vehicles requirements after scrapping an old vehicle. The bonus can only be used in tax declaration, and allows a savings on taxes due up to 750 euros.

The facility is financed with 5 million euros, and the percentage of the tax credit due will be announced within 10 days of expiration to apply.

The bonus was introduced in 2020 by the Relaunch decree, which provided for the change from a discount for the purchase of bicycles and scooters to a tax credit for the scrapping of a polluting vehicle. Credit can only be used in tax declaration and exclusively for the tax year 2022.

Bonus bikes and scooters 2022: the requirements to save up to 750 euros

The provision ofRevenue Agency of 28 January establishes the rules to take advantage of the new bonus bikes and scooters, the incentive for sustainable mobility for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes, subscriptions to public transport, shared electric mobility services.

Provision of the Revenue Agency of 28 January 2022 Definition of the methods, terms of presentation and content of the application for the recognition of the tax credit referred to in article 44, paragraph 1-septies, of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34, converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n. 77, for expenses incurred from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020 for the purchase of electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services

The bonus can only be claimed from natural persons who have incurred costs for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, subscriptions to public transport, shared or sustainable electric mobility services in the period between 1 August and 31 December 2020.

Together withbuying a vehicle, even used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, the applicant must also have delivered for the scrapping a second vehicle of category M1 falling within those provided for by the 2019 budget law, in article 1, paragraph 1032.

Bonus application for bikes and scooters starting from 13 April 2022: deadline and instructions

There request to obtain the tax credit, it must be presented using the model approved with the Revenue provision of 28 January. The request can be sent directly by the taxpayer or by a person authorized to transmit the declarations.

APPLICATION FOR THE RECOGNITION OF THE TAX CREDIT FOR THE EXPENSES INCURRED FOR THE PURCHASE OF SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY VEHICLES AND SERVICES Click here to download the file.

L’sending the application it must be done online through the web service in the reserved area or the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency, following the instructions, starting from 13 April and up to deadline of 13 May.

Instructions for completing the application for the bike and scooter bonus Click here to download the file.

The bonus is recognized as a tax credit to be used only in the tax return, in reduction of taxes due, and used no later than the tax period 2022 (therefore it will be used for the 730/2023 model).

The tax credit can be up to a maximum of 750 euros, but to find out the actual amount due, it will be necessary to wait for the deadline for submitting applications to expire. The percentage of bonus actually due, established on the basis of the requests received compared to the 5 million euro allocated to cover the measure.