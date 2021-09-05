How to see a fashion show on OnlyFans

Bloomberg called it “a billion dollar giant hiding in plain sight”, e Rebecca Minkoff, the US brand on the calendar at New York Fashion Week, has received the message: for her latest collection, the designer has in fact decided to collaborate with OnlyFans, a platform on which extra and behind-the-scenes content will be revealed. The peculiarity of the social? Which, until some time ago, was the favorite haunt of those in search of “adult content”, and which is now experiencing rapid growth: from 17 million users in December 2019 to the current 100, one of which is a “content creator”, and in the words of its founder, 37-year-old Tim Stokely, “there are 500,000 new subscribers a day.” Among them, there is also the singer Cardi B, who, after hearing about the social network from friends, decided, last August, to upload videos from behind the scenes of the cover story of which he was the protagonist on the American edition of Elle. Later, he shared making-of videos of his “WAP” video. A new way to communicate with your fan base? Not only because the contents in most cases are visible for a fee: “the average of the creators” explains Stokely a Bloomberg “He charges $ 12 per user as a subscription fee to his channel. Of course, tips and occasional donations are welcome.” A calculation that, data in hand, according to Bloomberg, would allow personalities with Kim Kardashian follow-up to make “$ 23 million a month, if only 1% of her Instagram followers decide to pay the membership fee on OnlyFans.” And in fact, with the content related to her video, Cardi B has raised thousands of likes and about 1000 dollars (only in tips, and which therefore excludes the initial subscription cost that the “creator” imposes). From that moment on, the platform gained recognition even outside the “adult video” niche, in which authoritative strippers or practitioners of some form of fetishism had thrived, whose work had been endangered by closed clubs. Today there are also musicians who promote their art – before Cardi B there were The Dream and Swae Lee – but also fitness influencers who share videos of their workouts, or drag queens who instead show the complicated phases of make up before their performance.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

Sure though, fashion brand on OnlyFans they had never seen each other yet. “As a company, we always want to be part of the new platforms to better connect with our customers,” Minkoff told al Bof. “Joining OnlyFans provides us with a new way to leverage our loyal fan base, and deliver exclusive content that might not otherwise be available on other platforms.” If specifically, the contents of the brand (1 million followers on Instagram) are currently available for free, it is not certain that fashion does not adapt and takes advantage of the “creator economy” strategy, the same on which platforms are based. like Twitch, which monetize the contents of those who create them, while creating a community of enthusiasts, willing to pay. On the other hand, if until today, on the American market, the recognisability of designers passed through the presence as a judge in competitions such as Project Runway, today it is self-evident that, in the absence of physical events, we have to look for new ways to communicate with our customers (current and potential). Among those who have launched podcasts (such as Diane Von Furstenberg with his “In charge with DVF”) and those who, on the other hand, in the most icy Europe experiment with formats of connection with the public through virtual conversations (like Prada), the need is felt across the board. The potential of the platform, even for influencers, who for now favor other means to spread their content (Tik Tok, Instagram and YouTube) are infinite, so much so that there is already a talent agency, Unruly, specialized in finding the perfect match between influencers. already present on the platform, with clothing brands). Is the future already here? If so, it only costs $ 12 (for now).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io