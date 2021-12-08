how to see all channels even without a decoder

Digital terrestrial: there is a way to continue watching free-to-air television without using the decoder. Here’s how to do it. The details

With the transition to the new digital terrestrial, most of the obsolete television sets have seen their end. Indeed with the new technology DVB-T2 it was necessary to replace the old televisions. Or alternatively, to continue seeing the channels of both Rai and other broadcasters, many had to buy a decoder.

That it was able to accommodate the transition to new technology, leading to the scrapping of old appliances. But there is a way that few people know to continue on see the free channels without decoder or new tv. And which is often also free if you do not want to subscribe to particular subscriptions.

The solution comes from the network. With the ability to watch some free-to-air channels by connecting to the internet, as long as you have a good connection. Obviously you will not be able to access the complete list of channels present on the DT, but you can settle for a good alternative often to no cost.

Digital terrestrial: how to watch TV without a decoder

How to continue viewing i free channels without having joined the transition to the new digital terrestrial? Simple. Just connect to the internet with a smartphone or pc or tablet and click on one of the many streaming platforms that offer the vision of free-to-air channels, often even without subscribing subscriptions.

Or with monthly fees that are not exaggerated. In some cases it is also possible to access the vision of national channels including the public network, in this case not always with a payment of one quote monthly but simply with a registration with personal data and creation of an account.

The streaming therefore remains an excellent solution to be able to continue watching many channels without having to make the switch to the new DT which involves both the purchase of a new TV and that of a decoder the alternative.