How to see Harry Potter Returns To Hogwarts – Relax Type

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, along with director Chris Columbus and other cast members from the Harry Potter films, will return to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first movie of the saga.

First official trailer for Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

For now, the on-demand content interface HBO Max made the decision to keep the surprises to come. The only information we young wizarding fans have left is the actors who are going to be engaged, for the moment they are going to be Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Chris Columbus.

It is also known in the preview that HBO Max left us that these will not be the only ones belonging, but there will be much more, so it could be that as the premiere date approaches, much more names will be revealed. . Although there is also a chance that we may be in for a surprise when Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts comes out.

Columbus to Yeats

In my humble opinion, another essential point is how the content is shown in 4 main episodes, one for each director of the film saga.

The first is called “The Boy Who Lived” and rarely coincides with the first chapter of the book “The Philosopher’s Stone.” Chris Columbus is the undisputed main character of this first paragraph, who begins the chronicle of how Harry Potter became a mainstream phenomenon. Robbie Coltrane points out without doubt that “Harry Potter made the crowd pick up books they had never read in his history.”

On the occasion of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the premiere of the first film of the acclaimed and beloved saga, HBO Max launches a television show “Harry Potter 20 Years – Return to Hogwarts”, where fans from all over the magical world will be able to see Its stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson return to the fabulous Hogwarts Castle to reminisce, reminisce and think about their time preparing for the shoot, the shooting and the legacy that it means to be a part of the most recognized sagas and always revered. .