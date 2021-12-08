Sports

how to see it on TV, in streaming and official formations

BERGAMO – Winning and conquering the third consecutive historic qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League. This is the diktat at Atalanta for the match scheduled for tonight at 9 pm, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, against Villarreal in the sixth and last round of the group stage. The Goddess will be able to count on the support and the push of its fans. A very important aspect that Gasperini himself wanted to underline in the press conference on the eve: “I feel the pride of a people. Even before the match it is a huge satisfaction to be able to play such a challenge in Bergamo. In recent years we have not been able to experience too many games and too many emotions with our people, now this is a great success”. Atalanta are currently third in Group F but by winning they would overtake the Spaniards. Emery’s team are struggling in the league and are only 13th with 16 points after 15 games. However, it should not be forgotten that Villarreal won the last Europa League and are now used to playing a certain type of games.

Atalanta-Villarreal: how to see it on TV and in streaming

Atalanta-Villarreal, a match valid for the 6th and final round of the group stage of the Champions League, is scheduled at 9 pm at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo and will be visible exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video.

The official line-ups of Atalanta-Villarreal

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Pessina; Ilicic, Zapata. Trainer: Gasperini.

VILLARREAL (4-4-2): Rollers; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan; M. Gomez, Parejo, Capoue, A. Moreno; G. Moreno, Danjuma. Trainer: Emery.

REFEREE: Taylor (England).
ASSISTANTS: Beswick and Nunn (England).
IV MAN: England (England).
VAR: Kavanagh (England).
AVAR: Hatzidakis (England).

