how to see it on TV, in streaming and official formations

ROME – At the Olimpico Lazio and Juve are looking for victory, because there are heavy points at stake, important for returning to the areas that count in the standings. Sarri challenges his past for the first time after being sacked in the summer of 2020, with a championship won and a feeling that never blossomed: “It was a Juve at the end of the cycle, in fact then they rejuvenated him. Even if the others did not celebrate it, the Scudetto in black and white gave me satisfaction. Now, dear Lazio, it proves to be growing“. On the other hand, Max Allegri, teases his opponent a little and launches the team: “Sarri did a good job here, the results count. Untrainable team? For me they are all trainable, you have to understand how to do it “. A few statistics: Juventus have lost only two of their last 33 Serie A matches against Lazio, both of which came from 2017 onwards. 24 Juventus successes and seven draws complete.