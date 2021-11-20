Sports

how to see it on TV, in streaming and official formations

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

ROME – At the Olimpico Lazio and Juve are looking for victory, because there are heavy points at stake, important for returning to the areas that count in the standings. Sarri challenges his past for the first time after being sacked in the summer of 2020, with a championship won and a feeling that never blossomed: “It was a Juve at the end of the cycle, in fact then they rejuvenated him. Even if the others did not celebrate it, the Scudetto in black and white gave me satisfaction. Now, dear Lazio, it proves to be growing“. On the other hand, Max Allegri, teases his opponent a little and launches the team: “Sarri did a good job here, the results count. Untrainable team? For me they are all trainable, you have to understand how to do it “. A few statistics: Juventus have lost only two of their last 33 Serie A matches against Lazio, both of which came from 2017 onwards. 24 Juventus successes and seven draws complete.

Sarri: "Me against Allegri? The clashes between coaches are only journalistic"

Watch the video

Sarri: “Me against Allegri? The clashes between coaches are only journalistic”

Lazio-Juve, where to see it on TV and in streaming

The match between Lazio and Juve, with the kick-off at 6 pm at the Olimpico in Rome, will be visible on Dazn.

Lazio-Juve, the official formations

LAZIO (4-3-3) – Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni. Annex Sarri. Available: Strakosha, Adamonis, Patric, Radu, Vavro, Akpa Akpro, Escalante, Leiva, Basic, Raul Moro, Romero, Muriqi.

JUVE (4-4-2)Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Lu. Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata. Annex Merry. Available: Perin, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Arthur, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Kean, Kaio Jorge.

Referee: Di Bello from Brindisi. Linesmen: Bercigli-Berti. Fourth Official: Paterna. Var: Banti. Avar: Bindoni.

Allegri Vs Sarri: won the "resultatism", but now we need the results

Watch the video

Allegri Vs Sarri: “results” won, but now we need results

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the screaming numbers of Milan-Inter

1 week ago

F1, Mexican Grand Prix live

2 weeks ago

Moviola Venice-Rome, Aureliano is a disaster: because it was not a penalty

2 weeks ago

Gravina: “Review the Serie A calendar for the play-offs? It’s tough” | News

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button