how to see it on TV, in streaming and probable formations

MILAN – Derby d’Italia with a special taste tonight between Inter and Juventus: the Italian Super Cup will be awarded at San Siro, the first trophy of the 2021-22 season. Simone Inzaghi tries to beat the bianconeri for the third time in a final to win his first title on the bench of the Italian champions; For his part, Massimiliano Allegri wants to open a new cycle of successes in his second adventure on the Juventus bench. Inter have already won the Super Cup 5 times while Juve are at 9 points. In the event of a tie, there will be extra time and, possibly, penalties tonight.

Inter-Juve, where to see it on TV and in streaming

The final of the Italian Super Cup will be broadcast on television on Canale 5 from 9 pm. The match will also be visible in streaming on Sportmediaset.it and Mediaset Infinity.

The probable formations of Inter-Juve

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. Available: I. Radu, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Kolarov, Darmian, Gagliardini, Vidal, Vecino, Sensi, Correa, Sanchez. Trainer: Inzaghi.

Juventus (4-3-3): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata, Bernardeschi. Available: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Bonucci, De Winter, Danilo, Lu. Pellegrini, Bentancur, Arthur, Aké, Kaio Jorge, Kean, Dybala . Trainer: Merry.

Referee: Duties of Rome.

Linesmen: Bindoni and Imperiale.

Fourth official: Blacksmiths.

Var: Mazzoleni.

Avar: Ranghetti.