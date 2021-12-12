how to see last login after update

There appears to be an aimportant update for user privacy, to the point that many write to us “I don’t see friends online on WhatsApp“. Actually, as we have anticipated in recent days, technicians are working on the beta of a new version of the app that could make it easier to hide theLast Access to the others. However, this choice is not always aware, to the point that a segment of the same user might be interested in showing the information or that others show it to them. Just think of the case of parents with children.

How to see last login after updating if I don’t see friends online on WhatsApp

Therefore, in a historical moment characterized by a certain confusion, especially for less experienced users, it is legitimate to ask oneself how to see the last access of a contact or how to show one’s after a recent update that inevitably affects the privacy of the public. In any case, if you have ever said to yourself “I don’t see friends online on WhatsApp”, some tips could be for you.

In this regard, the first thing to do (or to recommend to others, if you want to see the last access of a friend and if the latter agrees), is to switch your smartphone to WIFI network. If that fails, switch to airplane mode and connect to Wi-Fi. Subsequently, mchange the last privacy setting displayed in WhatsApp, then addadorn the app in the Play Store. Finally, after the update, restart your device.

By doing so, you should solve the problem, while we should not receive further requests for help from those who start with “I don’t see friends online on WhatsApp”. Now you know how to see the latest access after the update that is causing so much discussion these days, inviting others to follow the aforementioned instructions to be informed in real time. As for the classic route, follow these instructions: Settings-Account-Privacy-Last Access and instead of None choose the options All or Contacts.

