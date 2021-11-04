how to see more channels for free

46

























Today all TV on the market, with very few exceptions in the case of very cheap TVs, are “smart“: Just connect them to Internet, via cable or via WiFi, download ours app favorites and sign in to thousands and thousands of content from platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video. All paid platforms, which require a subscription monthly or yearly to work.









But, in reality, there is also a side “free“of technologies”smart“, Which almost no one exploits even though almost everyone has it available. We are talking about technology HBBTV, that is “Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV“, Or to put it simply of the”Hybrid TV“. Hybrid because HBBTV is a technology related to DTT, that is to radio waves, but it works away Internet. Through HBBTV you can access dozens of channels, some additional to those already broadcast in digital terrestrial, but also to individuals content on demand, just like we do with streaming apps.

How HBBTV works

To do it extremely simple (and simplified, forgive us who is more technical) the HBBTV works through apps that are launched by pressing a button on the remote control while we watch a normal program on digital terrestrial. To be more precise, however, it should be added that HBBTV is available also on the satellite platform tivùsat and not only on digital DTT.

Usually a digital terrestrial channel communicates to the user the possibility of enjoying HBBTV content by showing a “shot“or a colored icon in a corner of the screen: just press the appropriate button button on the remote control to open that channel’s HBBTV app and view additional content.

In some cases, once you enter the broadcaster’s HBBTV app, there is a chance to use multiple keys remote control for perform more functions. The HBBTV is in fact also used to allow the user to interact with the broadcaster, for example to vote on a poll or put a “like“.

Also through HBBTV it is also possible to choose and configure the options for receiving personalized advertising, which might be more interesting to see than “generalist“.

Behind the HBBTV standard there is a consortium that groups the leading European publishers and the majors Smart TV manufacturers and TV boxes in the world, so almost all modern Smart TVs are equipped with this technology.

They join the consortium, for example, Hisense, Humax, LG, MediaTek, Novatek, Panasonic, Realtek, Roku, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, TCL, And Vestel, just to mention the most famous and best known TV manufacturers in Italy.

What you see on HBBTV

There HBBTV channel list free is very long, because there are many TV broadcasters that adopt this technology. Taking into account only the HBBTV of the most viewed channels in Italy, we can mention the contents available for example on theHBBTV of RAI:

Rai Radio 2

Rai 4K

Rai Play

Rai TV +

Rai Play

OnMediaset’s HBBTV, instead, we find:

Radio Montecarlo TV

Content on demand

OnDiscovery Channel’s HBBTV we find:

Nine HD

Real Time HD

Food Network HD

HD Yellow

K2

Frisbee

DMAX HD

Home and Garden TV HD

Motor Trend HD

Investigation Discovery

Discovery Channel

Discovery Science

Animal Planet

BBC

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

OnSportItalia’s HBBTV we find:

YES HD

YES Football HD only

YES HD Motors

YES Live 24 HD

Udinese TV

Radio Bianconera HD TV

Radio Nerazzurra HD TV

TMW Radio TV HD

Bike HD

As you may have noticed, HBBTV is used to broadcast not only video channels and add-on content, but also radio. OnHBBTV by Radio Kiss Kiss, for example, we find two additional channels:

Kiss Kiss Discoparty

Kiss Kiss Party

OnHBBTV by Radio RDS Social TVInstead, there are several options for interacting with the broadcaster and obtaining specific on-demand content: weather and news, video clips of songs, curiosities about artists or songs. In short, in short: HBBTV is a world full of free channels And additional content just waiting to be explored.