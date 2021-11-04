how to see more channels for free
Today all TV on the market, with very few exceptions in the case of very cheap TVs, are “smart“: Just connect them to Internet, via cable or via WiFi, download ours app favorites and sign in to thousands and thousands of content from platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video. All paid platforms, which require a subscription monthly or yearly to work.
But, in reality, there is also a side “free“of technologies”smart“, Which almost no one exploits even though almost everyone has it available. We are talking about technology HBBTV, that is “Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV“, Or to put it simply of the”Hybrid TV“. Hybrid because HBBTV is a technology related to DTT, that is to radio waves, but it works away Internet. Through HBBTV you can access dozens of channels, some additional to those already broadcast in digital terrestrial, but also to individuals content on demand, just like we do with streaming apps.
How HBBTV works
To do it extremely simple (and simplified, forgive us who is more technical) the HBBTV works through apps that are launched by pressing a button on the remote control while we watch a normal program on digital terrestrial. To be more precise, however, it should be added that HBBTV is available also on the satellite platform tivùsat and not only on digital DTT.
Usually a digital terrestrial channel communicates to the user the possibility of enjoying HBBTV content by showing a “shot“or a colored icon in a corner of the screen: just press the appropriate button button on the remote control to open that channel’s HBBTV app and view additional content.
In some cases, once you enter the broadcaster’s HBBTV app, there is a chance to use multiple keys remote control for perform more functions. The HBBTV is in fact also used to allow the user to interact with the broadcaster, for example to vote on a poll or put a “like“.
Also through HBBTV it is also possible to choose and configure the options for receiving personalized advertising, which might be more interesting to see than “generalist“.
Behind the HBBTV standard there is a consortium that groups the leading European publishers and the majors Smart TV manufacturers and TV boxes in the world, so almost all modern Smart TVs are equipped with this technology.
They join the consortium, for example, Hisense, Humax, LG, MediaTek, Novatek, Panasonic, Realtek, Roku, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, TCL, And Vestel, just to mention the most famous and best known TV manufacturers in Italy.
What you see on HBBTV
There HBBTV channel list free is very long, because there are many TV broadcasters that adopt this technology. Taking into account only the HBBTV of the most viewed channels in Italy, we can mention the contents available for example on theHBBTV of RAI:
- Rai Radio 2
- Rai 4K
- Rai Play
- Rai TV +
- Rai Play
OnMediaset’s HBBTV, instead, we find:
- Radio Montecarlo TV
- Content on demand
OnDiscovery Channel’s HBBTV we find:
- Nine HD
- Real Time HD
- Food Network HD
- HD Yellow
- K2
- Frisbee
- DMAX HD
- Home and Garden TV HD
- Motor Trend HD
- Investigation Discovery
- Discovery Channel
- Discovery Science
- Animal Planet
- BBC
- Eurosport 1
- Eurosport 2
OnSportItalia’s HBBTV we find:
- YES HD
- YES Football HD only
- YES HD Motors
- YES Live 24 HD
- Udinese TV
- Radio Bianconera HD TV
- Radio Nerazzurra HD TV
- TMW Radio TV HD
- Bike HD
As you may have noticed, HBBTV is used to broadcast not only video channels and add-on content, but also radio. OnHBBTV by Radio Kiss Kiss, for example, we find two additional channels:
- Kiss Kiss Discoparty
- Kiss Kiss Party
OnHBBTV by Radio RDS Social TVInstead, there are several options for interacting with the broadcaster and obtaining specific on-demand content: weather and news, video clips of songs, curiosities about artists or songs. In short, in short: HBBTV is a world full of free channels And additional content just waiting to be explored.
Italiaonline presents products and services that can be purchased online on Amazon and / or on other e-commerce. In case of purchase through one of the links on the page, Italiaonline could receive a commission from Amazon or from the other e-commerce companies mentioned. The prices and availability of the products are not updated in real time and may vary over time: it is therefore always necessary to check availability and price on Amazon and / or on other e-commerce mentioned.