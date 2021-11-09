How to see more free TV channels on digital terrestrial? There is a “trick”
After explaining how to order channels on digital terrestrial, let’s focus on a trick that not everyone knows and that allows you to access a wider list of TV channels.
The answer is to be found in the HBBTV technology we talked about earlier and which hooks up directly to digital terrestrial, hooking up to radio waves and working via the internet. This system allows you to actually access dozens of additional channels but also content on demand.
With regard to RAI, the channels available on HBBTV are the following:
- Rai 4K (here we explain how to see Rai 4K on Tivùsat)
- Rai TV +
- Rai Play
- Rai Radio 2
Mediaset instead it offers the following channels:
- Content on demand
- Radio Montecarlo TV
Also SportItalia has an on HBBTV, made up of the following networks:
- YES HD
- YES Football HD only
- YES HD Motors
- YES Live 24 HD
- Udinese TV
- Radio Bianconera HD TV
- Radio Nerazzurra HD TV
- TMW Radio TV HD
- Bike HD
The catalog of Discovery Channel:
- Nine HD
- Real Time HD
- Food Network HD
- HD Yellow
- K2
- Frisbee
- DMAX HD
- Home and Garden TV HD
- Motor Trend HD
- Investigation Discovery
- Discovery Channel
- Discovery Science
- Animal Planet
- BBC
- Eurosport 1
- Eurosport 2
To access the HBBTV it is necessary to click the appropriate button that will be displayed on the screen when the content becomes available. Usually the button to press is the red one on the remote control, which will open an ad hoc bar in which the entire range of contents and channels will be shown.
Among the manufacturers joining the consortium are Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, Sharp and hisense. However, in the technical data sheet of the TVs there is an explicit indication of any support.