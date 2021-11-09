How to see more free TV channels on digital terrestrial? There is a “trick”

After explaining how to order channels on digital terrestrial, let’s focus on a trick that not everyone knows and that allows you to access a wider list of TV channels.

The answer is to be found in the HBBTV technology we talked about earlier and which hooks up directly to digital terrestrial, hooking up to radio waves and working via the internet. This system allows you to actually access dozens of additional channels but also content on demand.

With regard to RAI, the channels available on HBBTV are the following:

Rai 4K (here we explain how to see Rai 4K on Tivùsat)

Rai TV +

Rai Play

Rai Play

Rai Radio 2

Mediaset instead it offers the following channels:

Content on demand

Radio Montecarlo TV

Also SportItalia has an on HBBTV, made up of the following networks:

YES HD

YES Football HD only

YES HD Motors

YES Live 24 HD

Udinese TV

Radio Bianconera HD TV

Radio Nerazzurra HD TV

TMW Radio TV HD

Bike HD

The catalog of Discovery Channel:

Nine HD

Real Time HD

Food Network HD

HD Yellow

K2

Frisbee

DMAX HD

Home and Garden TV HD

Motor Trend HD

Investigation Discovery

Discovery Channel

Discovery Science

Animal Planet

BBC

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

To access the HBBTV it is necessary to click the appropriate button that will be displayed on the screen when the content becomes available. Usually the button to press is the red one on the remote control, which will open an ad hoc bar in which the entire range of contents and channels will be shown.

Among the manufacturers joining the consortium are Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, Sharp and hisense. However, in the technical data sheet of the TVs there is an explicit indication of any support.