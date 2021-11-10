How to see Rai 4K on digital terrestrial? Here’s where it’s active

A few days ago we explained how to watch a Rai program in 4K via Rai 4K on satellite. Well, not everyone knows that Rai 4K can also be seen on digital terrestrial, but not everywhere.

According to the official documentation, Rai 4K broadcasts on an experimental basis in Valle D’Aosta and in some areas of Turin a DVB-T2 version of the UHD channel.

If you are in one of the areas in question, just hook up the RAI Mux 5, which is present only in Valle D’Aosta and Piedmont and broadcasts on UHF 53 frequency in Valle D’Aosta from the center of Gerdaz and on VHF 11 frequency in Piedmont in Turin from Eremo and Monte Capra.

The programming is different than the satellite counterpart, which offers a variety of content belonging to different categories. Furthermore, for some years, Rai 4K has always been on the air unlike what happened previously and the transmissions both on terrestrial and satellite take place in 4K HDR HLG.

Rai 4K, however, is also available in streaming, on the Rai TV + service we talked about on these pages a few days ago and which, unfortunately, is little known in Italy. It is a platform linked to HbbTV, that is the hybrid service that allows access to interactive functions on digital terrestrial.