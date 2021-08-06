how to see the contents in streaming from the Smartphone

If you are subscribed to the streaming giant and, at least once, you have happened to wonder how to watch Netflix on mobile, you need to know that you can watch movies, TV series And documentaries through the free application available on iPhone And Android smartphone.

Founded in 1997 by Marc Randolph And Reed Hastings, arrived in Italy in 2015, Netflix is today one of the most famous streaming platforms in the world. In its vast catalog, which ranges from movie at TV shows up to the souls, Netflix it also offers a multitude of original titles, all of which are available at no additional cost upon subscription and visible on a multitude of devices to enjoy the best entertainment anywhere and anytime.

How to watch Netflix on mobile

To see Netflix on your phone is really very simple and requires a few quick steps. Everything you need for start watching movies, TV series, documentaries and much more on your mobile device, in fact, it is the application free of Netflix, available on iPhone And Android smartphone.

Here are the details of the steps to follow:

Open your phone store (App Store up iOS And Play Store up Android)

you write Netflix in the search bar

in the search bar Click on the application “ Netflix “(Flanked by the relative icon of the streaming giant)

“(Flanked by the relative icon of the streaming giant) Download the app

Once the download of the application you can select the button Log in if you already have an account and enter your credentials (Email or phone number And password) or click on the item “First time on Netflix? Register now”And complete all the steps.

After completing the various steps and logging in to Netflix on the application you can use the search bar to find the titles of your interest, and click on the movie, TV series, anime or documentary you want to watch to start watching.

Loading... Advertisements

you can see Netflix on your mobile too without internet connection, downloading the contents of your interest (by simply clicking on the button download) which will be available in the appropriate section of the application.

How to watch Netflix on Smartphones that are not compatible with the application

If you are looking to download the Netflix from Play Store of yours Android smartphone and the message “This app is not compatible with your device“, no fear: Netflix offers an alternative solution to watch its contents on mobile.

Here are the steps to follow to download the app and start seeing Netflix from incompatible Smartphones:

April Settings of your smartphone

of your smartphone Select the item Safety

Check the box next to the item “ Unknown sources. Allow installation of applications from sources other than the Play Store “

“ Confirm the change by selecting the item Ok

Visit the appropriate Netflix page and click on “Tap here to download the Netflix app”

At the end of the download select the file Netflix

Select the item Install

Open the application of Netflix

Log in or register

If, after completing the procedure, you want to block the installation of applications from external sources again, all you have to do is follow the steps above and uncheck the box next to the relevant item.

Now that you know in detail how to watch Netflix on mobile, if you are wondering how much does the subscription cost to stream TV series and movies on the famous platform, read our article: Netflix prices and subscriptions available.