How to see the International Space Station from home

The International Space Station ( ISS or ISS for its acronym in English) is a set of components assembled in space that has living space, laboratories and testing areas, bathrooms, storage and includes systems that allow liquids and oxygen to be reused for human consumption. It is located in low Earth orbit 370 kilometers from Earth and takes 90 minutes to go around the planet completely.

Considering that the ISS takes hour and a half to go around the planet Earth there are a series of tools that allow us to know in advance when it is going to be close to our location and where we have to guide our gaze to be able to appreciate its trajectory.

The space station looks like a plane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It also moves considerably faster than a typical commercial flight. Airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles per hour; the space station flies to 7.66 kilometers per second.

Considering that it is the third brightest element that can be seen in our sky, it is likely that you have once confused it with a shooting star. All sightings will occur a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. This is the optimal viewing period as it actually what we see is the reflection of the sun on the station’s solar panels and contrasts with the darker sky.

ISS tracking websites and mobile apps

As we say, you can follow the orbit of the International Space Station and thus calculate what may be the best time to see it from your home. NASA has created a website where you can track the position of the station in real time, in addition to allowing you to configure your current location to receive alerts, either by email or SMS, about sightings of the ISS In our city.

The European Space Agency (ESA) also has a web page where we can see the predicted trajectories, as well as a reference point on Google Maps.

This same experience has been adapted to mobile appswith a series of advantages over web pages, since the information established there includes a series of parameters such as the elevation above the horizon or the orientation to follow with the gaze.

These apps not only notify us in advance of the ISS passing through our area, but also show the exact position to look at through an integrated compass, serving as a great help so as not to miss the sighting within a short time. time we can have before the space station disappears from our field of vision.

Among the various options available, we have selected for Android ISS Detector and for iOS ISS Spotterboth free.