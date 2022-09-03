How to see the launch of the Artemis I mission on Saturday? – Science – Life

NASA will make a second attempt on Saturday to launch the unmanned lunar mission Artemis I into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida.which marks the beginning of the race for a future colonization of the terrestrial satellite.

The objective of this historic mission is to test the capabilities of the powerful rocket SLS (Space Launch System)98 meters high (322 feet), and the Orion shipwith capacity for four astronauts.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. local time (1:17 p.m. Colombia time) on Saturday and if for technical, meteorological or other reasons the takeoff has to be delayed again, the next attempt will be made on Monday, September 5.

It is expected that, as happened on August 29, when a first attempt had to be canceled due to a failure in one of the four RS-25 engines of the powerful SLS rocket, the so-called “Coast of Space”, the region where it is located the space center, is filled with visitors eager to watch the launch.

The SLS rocket, with a cost of 4,100 million dollars, will carry in its upper cone the Orion spacecraft, which will carry out a six-week mission during which it will orbit the Moon. Orion, the fastest and most powerful spacecraft ever built, capable of reaching 24.5 billion miles per hour (39,428 km/h), will have traveled 1.3 million miles (more than two million kilometers) when it returns to the earth.

If the launch takes place this Saturday and there are no unforeseen events in the mission, Orion will splash down in the Pacific Ocean, west of San Diego (California), on October 11.

The Artemis I mission management team, after reviewing the status of operations Thursday afternoon, gave the go-ahead for launch on September 3. Since the failed Aug. 29 attempt, teams have updated procedures, practiced operations and refined timelines, NASA said.

How to watch the broadcast?

NASA’s live coverage of the launch of Artemis I will be broadcast in English and Spanish.

Coverage in English begins at 12:15 p.m. EDT (11:15 a.m. Colombia time) through Nasa Television, on the space agency’s website, as well as on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, Theta.TV and the Nasa application.

Spanish coverage begins at 1 pm EDT (12:00 Colombia time) on Nasa’s YouTube channel in Spanish.

It will include interviews with Hispanic NASA employees who have participated in the mission, as well as a live chat with European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and live launch commentary.

Adjustments and repairs before takeoff

Among other things, they repaired a leak in one of the pipes, called umbilicals by Nasa, which go from the mobile launch tower to the rocket and the ship to supply power, fuel, coolant and communications.

Teams also readjusted or tightened bolts to ensure a tight seal when feeding supercooled propellants through those lines. While no leak was detected at room temperature, crews will continue to monitor the umbilicals during tanking operations, NASA said.

Teams will adjust procedures to cool down the engines, also called a start-up purge test, 30 to 45 minutes earlier in the countdown during the liquid hydrogen fast-fill phase for the core stage. This will give additional time to cool down the engines to temperatures suitable for launch.

US Space Force meteorologists forecast 60% favorable weather conditionswhich will improve throughout the window for Saturday.

After the historic Artemis I mission, NASA has two more Artemis missions planned. The second will be a manned trip to the Moon and the third will put the first crew in more than 50 years on the surface of the Earth’s satellite.

In that crew will be the first woman and the first person of color to travel to the Moon. NASA’s Apollo 17 missionstarted in December 1972, was the last time American astronauts traveled to the Moon and walked on its surface.

The man stepped on the Moon for the first time on July 20, 1969 during the historic NASA mission apollo 11. The Saturn V rocket, with the Eagle spacecraft at its tip, took off from Cape Canaveral four days earlier with Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin as crew members.

EFE

