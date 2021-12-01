how to see the new movie with Hugh Jackman

Reminiscence – Fragments from the past was one of the biggest box office flops of the year, but will it be able to make up for it in the digital and streaming market? We will find out soon, why Warner Bros. presented the launch of the new film with Hugh Jackman.

Written, directed and produced by Lisa Joy starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton, the action thriller from Warner Bros. Pictures Reminiscence is already available for purchase and rental digitale on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

The film tells the story of Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private mind investigator who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item. But it soon turns into a dangerous obsession, and as Bannister struggles to investigate the woman’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy.

This is the first feature film by Lisa Joy, co-creator, screenwriter and director of Westworld – Where everything is allowed, from which the director of photography Paul Cameron and the composer Ramin Djawadi also return. For more information, take a look at the Reminiscence trailer: you can also find in the article a free preview of the first ten minutes of the film, available on Warner’s YouTube channel.