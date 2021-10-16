“How to sell Bitcoin short?”: Is the new doubt of Michael Burry

Michael Burry has made bearish bets his trademark. Having become an international star thanks to the victorious speculation on the collapse of American real estate in 2008 and, later, the film “The Big Bet”, Burry has now become one of the most followed characters for his counter-current views. Her Twitter profile, titled “Cassandra”, immediately gives a clue as to what the tone of her prophecies is. First real estate, then Tesla (on whose collapse Burry is betting strongly) and now, perhaps, even cryptocurrencies would be destined to collapse.

On Wednesday, just before Bitcoin hit $ 60,000, its highest since April 17, Burry asked on his Twitter profile:

“Ok, I’ve never done this before, how do you short a cryptocurrency?Burry tweeted, adding a number of technical questions. A short operation, or short sale, is aimed at profiting from the falls of a certain asset. “In such unstable situations, I tend to think it’s better not to short, but here I’m thinking aloud.”

Burry’s claims have never been too tender towards cryptocurrencies, and certainly asking about how to speculate down on these products shows what direction Burry expects to see for this sector.

Recently, Burry described the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency as “nonsense”, due to the large number of coins in circulation. Earlier this year, Mr. Big Short had stated that Bitcoin, he said, was a “speculative bubble that poses more risk than opportunity despite most proponents being right in saying that it is relevant at this historic moment.”

Most of these tweets are deleted by Burry himself, who periodically appears and reappears on social media, creating and deleting his profiles. And as we write, his social traces have already disappeared.