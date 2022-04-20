How to sell on Instagram and be successful: strategies, keys and tips

Instagram is one of the 10 most visited pages in the world, with 2.9 billion monthly visits (REUTERS).

There are more than 1,000 million Instagram profiles that are active around the world and 16 million in Argentina. Within that universe, 80% of accounts follow a company on the aforementioned platform, according to Tiendanube. In this scenario, the aforementioned social network is becoming more and more consolidated as a fundamental source of income for those users who know how to sell properly through said channel.

With the Instagram Shopping feature, brands have the option to display their account as a virtual window intended to display products with price tags and redirect followers directly to the online store. In this way, Instagram became a great ally of all digital businesses.

On a global level, according to Semrush, Instagram is one of the top 10 most visited pages with 2.9 billion monthly visits. And it is the fourth most used social platform in the world, according to Hootsuite data, only surpassed by Facebook, Youtube and Whatsapp in terms of daily active users. Internet users between the ages of 16 and 24 prefer it over any other platform: with which if one wants to essentially connect with Generation Z, Instagram is the right place to do it.

malena dipspecialist in Digital Communication and professor at the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), indicated this Tuesday in dialogue with Infobae what “The first and most basic thing is to have a company profile and not a user profile”. Once this step is done, “it is important to have the link to the store or a featured story with the products and prices that are sold so that people can quickly find what they are looking for.”

“It is important to have a link to the store or a featured story with the products and prices that are sold so that people can quickly find what they are looking for” (Dip)

According to their recommendations, it is essential to have a good visual aesthetic: “People today don’t buy products, but the stories those products represent. That is why it is essential to tell a story, to generate some emotion in the user”.

Internet users do not have time to search, so the more they have in view of what they need, the better, asserted the also author of the book “Does anyone want to think about networks?”. On the other hand, she considered it “interesting” to comply with the 20% and 80% rule: “20% of direct sales and 80% of the content that is created must be to generate engagement. That is, in that 80% you continue selling but you tell a story or generate interaction with the user who chooses color, or where they want there to be delivery points”.

Among other tips that the expert shared with this medium, she mentioned that it is key to use “niche micro influencers” and respect the formats of reel, story Y feed. He also stressed that it is crucial “Take the time to create a strategy and not post for posting.”

salient points

The Tiendanube e-commerce platform revealed what are the Five keys to selling effectively on Instagram and having a successful company profile:

one) use a simplified version of the logo. In order for the profile photo to be easily recognizable and to leave no room for doubt, the company advised using a simplified and summarized version of its own logo.

two) Pay special attention to the name of the own account. When creating the name for the company profile, it is important to use keywords related to one’s business. This will help users to quickly identify what the brand is about or what category it belongs to.

3) Take advantage of the description (bio) to get closer to the public. “This is a key place where you can tell more about yourself and your brand. Therefore, take advantage of it in an attractive way to make yourself known on Instagram -he stressed-. Of course, you only have 150 characters to write your phrase for Instagram biography! So put your imagination and creativity to the test and communicate, even in a few words, the spirit of your brand”.

“People today do not buy products, but the stories that these products represent” (Dip)

4) Don’t forget to exploit the highlights. The e-commerce platform noted that unlike “normal” stories, which last only 24 hours, featured stories don’t disappear: they stay in a privileged place in the Instagram feed. Therefore, he suggested taking advantage of this functionality by creating different stories about aspects of the business that can be attractive to followers, such as how the brand was created; images of the premises and about the latest collection; ideas on how to use the products; how to buy in the online store or what forms of payment and shipping the ecommerce offers.

5) Dare to create content with reels and guides, “two functions that allow us to take the content of the brand to the next level”. As explained from Tiendanube, to start creating content in these formats you just have to enter one’s profile and click on the “+” symbol that appears on the left. There, you can choose between different formats available to generate content.

Once the initial steps of having a company profile and offering the products through Instagram Shopping have been carried out, it will be crucial get quality followers For this, it will be necessary to publish relevant content and apply creative and well-targeted marketing strategies to the audience.

Strategies

There is a wide variety of strategies to sell successfully on Instagram. According to the e-commerce platform, the following stand out: write a profile (bio) that motivates users to give a “follow”, apply good storytelling practices; include clear and attractive calls to action; use hashtags that allow reaching more people; offer exclusive promotions; organize a monthly raffle; use the “Add to Map” option on images and encourage public participation with polls.

In addition, the firm emphasized that it is important use story highlights to tell what makes the brand different from the rest; post reels creatives and spontaneous ones that show tips about the products; Apply good SEO practices in the profile and the alternative text of the posts; study the best times to publish according to the audience; take advantage of emoticons, phrases, stickers and gifs; communicate interesting news not only about the brand, but of your field in general; promote the products with paid advertisements; make alliances and collaborations with other brands and plan actions with influencers.

Globally, Instagram is the favorite social network for users between the ages of 16 and 24.

It is worth mentioning that the coronavirus pandemic strongly accelerated the growth of Instagram in Latin America and, in this way, it became evident once again the great potential of this social network for brands. “In Latin America, Instagram is the second most used social platform. According to eMarketer, Instagram will reach 226.3 million users in Latin America in 2022. This represents an increase of 4% compared to last year,” said Hootsuite.

And he completed: “Facebook is in the lead, with 367.4 million users in the region. However, while in absolute terms Facebook will continue to have more users, Instagram growth has a better projection to 2025 than Facebook (3% vs. 9%)”. In other words, this means that Instagram will continue to add a large number of Latin American users in the coming years.

KEEP READING:

Multinational company seeks employees in Argentina: what positions does it offer and how to apply

How many people are employed by Argentine online businesses and which profiles are the most sought after

The IMF endorsed the creation of an increase in taxes on the “excess” of company profits, such as the one proposed by the Government