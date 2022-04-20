How to send a Live Photo on WhatsApp

Share

WhatsApp does not allow you to send Live Photos, but with these two tricks you can do it

The Live Photos of the iPhone are often a means to show something in particular, with more detail of time and image than a photograph usually offers. Therefore, if you have ever had the need to send one of these via WhatsApp, you will have realized that the app does not allow you to send this file format and just send a static image.

These Live Photos offer a 1.5-second moving image when you tap and hold, and while they’re a bit different than the classic GIFS we use on social media, the way that WhatsApp allows the sending of Live Photos is to make them GIFS and here is how to do it no need to use other apps.

Send a Live Photo GIF from WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp app

Inside the chat where you will send the Live Photo, locate and select the (+) symbol that is on the left side of the message space

Pressing the (+) will display a menu in which you will select Photos and videos to enter your reel

Once in the library, identify the Live Photo to send and hold down the thumbnail for a second

Select the “Select as GIF” option in the small menu that appears

Ready. Your Live Photo will appear as a GIF that you can edit and send directly from the WhatsApp app

Send a Live Photo GIF from the Photos app

Open your Photos app on the iPhone

Locate and open the Live Photo you want to send

Identify the “LIVE” menu located in the upper left corner, just above the image

Touching it will display a new menu to change the format of the Live Photo. Select the “Loop” option

Now send to WhatsApp through the Share menu. Select the WhatsApp app and then the contact you want to send the Live Photo to

Ready. Your Live Photo will appear as a GIF that you can edit and send in the WhatsApp app

Despite the fact that WhatsApp has officially announced the next news that will arrive very soon, there are still no signs that the developers want include Live Photos as a sendable file without limitation. However, with these simple tricks you will now be able to send your Live Photos without any problem.

