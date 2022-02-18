How to send a WhatsApp to someone without having to add their data to the iPhone agenda

WhatsApp and its user accounts linked to phone numbers have a little peculiarity: if you want to write a message to someone, you must have their number added to your contact list. Therefore, when you write to a new contact, you must make the gesture of adding it to the address book before opening WhatsApp.

However, there is a little trick to bypass this requirement, which can be very useful in cases of sending messages to people who we will only attend to once for whatever reason. Everything lies in a small web address offered by the WhatsApp API.

Send a WhatsApp through a short URL

Imagine that you want to send a WhatsApp to the Spanish mobile number 666 000 111, but it is something specific and you do not want to have to add that number to the agenda just to be able to send that message. You can avoid it: instead of doing that you can open Safari on the iPhone and type the following address:

wa.me/34666000111

The structure is as follows: “wa.me/”, followed by the international prefix of the prefix (34 in the case of Spain) and finally the telephone number. You can also write it in the browser of any other mobile device or computer, although then you will need to be logged in to an instance of WhatsApp Web.

This little trick can save you a lot of visits to the iPhone contact list, or even simplify the task of offering to send messages via WhatsApp through a link on a website that you manage.

