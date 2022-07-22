How to send cell phones to Cuba in 2022?

Today we will talk about a new option that allows you to send cell phones to Cuba without too much difficulty. You can choose between some of the most recognized and popular brands of the moment such as Samsung and Xiaomi. But most importantly you will not have to pay for shipping.

Later we will also explain how you can buy a cell phone on Amazon to send to Cuba, and we will also explain some technical details that you must take into account so that the phone works correctly on the island. Fundamentally so that the cell phone connects to the internet in Cuba without difficulties.

How much does a cell phone cost in Cuba?

Surely you have asked yourself, and perhaps some of your family or friends on the island have answered you. The truth is that today almost any used or low-end phone can be overpriced. That is why for many foreigners or Cubans living abroad it becomes very important to find an effective way to send cell phones to Cuba.

As you will remember, in Cuba there is only one telecommunications company, ETECSA; which functions as a true monopoly. This is the only entity that legally sells cell phones on the island, that is, the only one that can buy a phone with guarantees in Cuba.

However, this company does not have a good variety of equipment, and is distinguished by unbalanced offers in terms of quality and price. In other words, they offer very expensive phones that are not exactly of the best quality.

In the Cuban informal market, which is supplied with telephones brought from by those Cubans who travel abroad, the costs are also excessively high. And today, with the significant inflation seen in the country and the high demand for cell phones, those prices are unaffordable for most Cubans.

Therefore, with cell phones, Cubans have two options: settle for the ETECSA offers, or pay the surcharges of those who travel and bring some cell phones in small drops that are later resold.

Buy cell phones for Cuba

Today we want to talk to you about a store that offers good phones at really affordable prices. They do not actually charge for shipping to the island. With them you can buy a cell phone to send to Cuba without setbacks and in the shortest possible time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 – 128 GB price: $322.00 (shipping is free and you can choose the color)

Model: Redmi Note 9

Category: Mid-range

Screen: 6.53″, 1080 x 2340 pixels

Storage: 128GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: Quadruple, 48MP+8MP +2MP+2MP

Battery: 5020mAh

Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 2GHz

RAM: 4GB

Huawei P40 Lite – price: $392.00 (with free shipping to Cuba)

Model: P40 Lite

Category: Mid-range

Screen: 6.4″, 1080 x 2310 pixels

Storage: 128GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: Quadruple, 48MP+8MP +2MP+2MP

Battery: 4200mAh

Processor: Kirin 810 2.27Ghz

RAM: 6GB

Galaxy A02 64GB— $238.00 (free shipping to Cuba)

Model: A02

Category: Mid-range

Screen: Screen: 6.5, 720 x 1600 pixels

Storage: 64GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: Camera: Dual, 13MP+2MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: OS: Android 10

Processor: Processor: MediaTek MT6739W 1.5GHz

RAM: 3GB

Xiaomi Redmi 9A 32GB— $231.00 (Free shipping and color choice)

Brand: Xiaomi

Model: 9A

Category: Mid-range

Screen: 6.53″, 720 x 1600 pixels

Storage: 32GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: 13MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS:Android 10

Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 2GHz

RAM: 2GB

Galaxy A52 -price: $497.00 (with free shipping)

Model: A52

Category: Mid-range

Screen: 6.5″, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Storage: 128GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: Quadruple, 64MP+12MP +5MP+5MP

Battery: 4500mAh

OS:Android 11

Processor: Snapdragon 720G 2.3GHz

RAM: 4GB

Xiaomi Poco X3 128GB — price: $427.00 (Free shipping)

Model: Poco X3

Category: Mid-range

Screen: 6.67″, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Storage: 128GB

Expansion: microSD

Camera: Quadruple, 64MP+13MP +2MP+2MP

Battery: 6000mAh

OS:Android 10

Processor: Snapdragon 732G 2.3GHz

RAM: 6GB

Profile: 10.1mm

How to send cell phones to Cuba from Amazon?

Although Amazon is not available as a company in Cuban territory, this does not mean that you cannot take advantage of its offers. Indeed, it is possible to buy on Amazon for Cuba, as we have already explained in some previous articles. And yes, among the objects that you can send to the island are cell phones.

There are two main ways available to buy from Amazon and ship to Cuba. Not just cell phones, but everything you can think of:

You can buy on Amazon and ship to Cuba from this online store Buy on Amazon and your family receives it in Cuba

Select the one that suits you best, if you consult the blue links you will be able to read the entire detailed explanation, step by step.

Phones for Cuba. Characteristic

Before taking or buying a phone to Cuba you must take into account some elements. Above all, ask yourself what phones work in Cuba? Or more exactly, what phones are used in Cuba to connect to the internet by mobile data?

Note that these should GSM (or what is the same to work through the Global System for mobile communications). It is a very widespread technology, and it uses a SIM card, or SIM Card. It is the same technology used by large companies around the world such as AT&T Y T Mobile, Movistar, Verizon, Vodafone, etc. It would also be very convenient for the cell phone to be factory unlocked, although it is possible to unlock them with individuals in Cuba, but the work can be expensive, depending on the brand.

But the most important thing is that they have these characteristics:

How many cell phones can I take to Cuba?

If you are about to travel to Cuba and need to help your relatives or acquaintances on the island by bringing them a cell phone, you may have wondered how many cell phones can I bring into Cuba? Well, you must bear in mind that depending on your permanent residence (if it is in Cuba or another country, or you keep both) it will be the amount you must pay to bring extra cell phones into the country.

As a general rule, travelers usually bring two cell phones free of charge, arguing that both are for personal use. But if you bring more than that amount, it is likely that they will make you pay some customs fees because they consider that they are commercial products.

Remember that Cuban Directory It is not a store, nor does it have links with them, our goal is to make your life easier and that you can help your people on the island with a minimum of difficulties.