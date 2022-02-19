how to send handwritten notes from iphone and ipad

Learn how to send handwritten notes from your iPhone or iPad, an option that very few know about.

The Messages app that we have on the iPhone and iPad is more powerful than it seems, and without a doubt it is highly recommended to use it with friends or family who have Apple devices. first because you can receive and send messages from any iPhone, iPad or Macand second because it includes many advanced features that WhatsApp cannot even dream of.

One of these advanced functions is that of being able to send messages with different very fun and spectacular effects and backgrounds, and another of them is that of being able to write notes by hand and send them to your contacts. Today we are going to remind you of this hidden function that you have surely forgotten or did not even know about.

The iPhone Messages app is one of the most complete on the market, not only do you have effects and different ways of sending messages, you can also play through the app, send Animojis, send money, in certain countries, send music and many more things, a pity that its use is not more widespread in our country, something that does happen in others such as the United States.

Easily send handwritten notes from iMessage

Handwritten messages came to iMessage several iOS updates ago, however over time it is one of those functions that you have surely forgotten. Perhaps it is because you never used it, or because it is hidden in the keyboard of your iPhone. But for that we are here, to remind you and explain how it works. All you have to do to send a handwritten note from your iPhone or iPad is to follow these steps:

open the app Posts on your iPhone or iPad and locate the chat you want to send this handwritten note to.

on your iPhone or iPad and locate the chat you want to send this handwritten note to. Click on the box to write.

If you’re on the iPhone, you’ll need to rotate it to display the keyboard in landscape modeif you use the iPad you can do it in either of the two modes.

At the bottom right you will see a new key with a kind of drawn tie click on it.

click on it. will appear a editing window with a large box that you can write on with your finger, or with Apple Pencil on iPad.

with a large box that you can write on with your finger, or with Apple Pencil on iPad. right below you have several options already written that you can add

If when you are typing you run out of space, sliding with two fingers you would have more space on the right.

on the right. When you’re ready to send your handwritten message, tap top ok . If you want to go back just press down on the keyboard.

. If you want to go back just press down on the keyboard. The typed text will appear as a attached image in the message and you just have to click on the blue arrow to send it. You can also click on the “x” to delete it.

40 tips and tricks for new iPhone users

As you can see, it is something really simple, however, since it is a function hidden inside the keyboard, it only works in a horizontal position, perhaps that is why you have overlooked it all this time. It is true that it is not something that you are going to use every day, but it can be a very original way of sending certain messages. In addition, you can also add the effects that are available in iMessage.

