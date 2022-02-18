How to set up Conversation Boost on AirPods Pro

Conversation Boost is a function that, although it is very useful and interesting, users who want to enjoy it on a daily basis have to configure it manually. In addition, you not only have to pay close attention to the steps to follow to activate it, but also to the requirements that need to be met in order to use it.

Initially this function could be totally focused on those users of AirPods Pro who present hearing problems , and indeed, it is a feature that will come in handy for all these people. However, it is also a totally usable function whether or not you have hearing problems, as it will help you hear the person or people with whom you speak much better without having to remove the AirPods Pro from your ears. Although the reality is that most people will have more than enough with what the ambient mode alone is capable of offering.

Surely many of you are wondering what this new function that we are talking about really is and what is it for Conversation Boost. Well, broadly speaking, it consists of amplify conversations , increase the volume of voices of the people you strike up a conversation with when you run into them while wearing AirPods.

Necessary requirements

Unfortunately for users, there are a series of points that all those who want to enjoy this feature have to comply with, and we have already warned that there is one of them that is quite exclusive and about which we will discuss at the end of this post. It’s about that the only AirPods model that supports this feature is AirPods Pro.

Therefore, the rest of the users who have first, second, third generation AirPods and even the users of AirPods Max, they won’t be able to use it. In addition, it is not only enough to be a user of the AirPods Pro, it is also you have to have them updated to the latest version of your firmware. Fulfilling these two requirements, you just have to take the step to configure them and start using Conversation Boost.

Steps to follow

Once you know the small, but demanding requirements that you need to meet to make use of Conversation Boost, it is time to tell you what you have to do to be able to configure this exclusive function, for the moment, of the AirPods Pro and that, without Without a doubt, it will help many people who need extra sound power to use these devices while talking to other people.

Make sure your AirPods Pro are updated to the latest firmware version, which is the 4A400 or higher. On your iPhone, open the app Settings. Click on Accessibility. Click on Audiovisual. Click on Headphone Settings and activate it.

With these simple steps you have activated the option to be able to use Conversation Boost, however, there is still something to do to be able to have it accessible and in this way, all users who want to use it in their day to day, can do it without any of complication. Therefore, once you have done the steps described above, you have to carry out the following.

Open the app of Settings on your iPhone. Click on Control center. Add “Hearing” to “Included controls”.

so you can use it

Once you have carried out all the pertinent steps to be able to, firstly, activate the Conversation Boost function, and secondly, make it accessible from the Control Center so that it is much easier to use it and have it at hand on a day-to-day basis , it’s time to tell you how you can use it, that is, the steps you have to carry out to really get Conversation Boost up and running.

On your iPhone, and with AirPods Pro on, deploy the Control Center. Click on the icon Hearing. Click on “Settings for headphones”. Activate the Mode ambient sound. Go back. Slide in the new menu towards the bottom. Activate the option “Conversation Amplification”.

In this simple way you will be able to activate Conversation Boost and use it on a daily basis, since, as we mentioned at the beginning of this post, it is a function that, although it may initially seem made for people with hearing problems, is also completely usable at certain times by those users who, despite not having hearing problems, want to have extra volume when starting a conversation with another person.

Will it come to other AirPods models?

One of the questions that many users, including us, ask is because Apple has only enabled this feature on AirPods Prowhen really there are many users who, in addition to this model of headphones, use both the first, second and third generation AirPods, as well as the popular AirPods Max.

From the outset, the reason could be in the fact that the first, second, and third generation AirPods do not have that ambient or transparency mode that, as a standard, already considerably amplifies the external sound to introduce it into the auditory pavilion. However, by that rule of three, the AirPods Max should be able to count on this function and the reality is just the opposite, they cannot offer it to users either.

In this way, the question remains as to whether the Cupertino company will make Conversation Boost, a function that for many users is really useful, also reach the rest of the AirPods modelsor who knows, if the subsequent updates of each of them, so as not to somehow force users who need or want to use it, to inevitably buy some AirPods Pro.