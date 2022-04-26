How to set up your own home gym in three simple steps

Setting up a personal gym is often the best solution to save on subscription costs: here’s how to do it in three simple steps.

To lose a few pounds and keep fit, often the first idea is to go to a gym and, consequently, have a table staff with exercises to follow e workouts to carry on for several weeks. Still, it may not always be there ideal solution given that, with a little patience, some savings and above all it right space within the home, an interesting alternative is to create your own place where you can take care of your body and athletic form.

A home gym is not an idea to be ruled out from the start. Yet, before “starting” with this project, you need to write down what it can not miss in your own room for all the necessary workouts. The tools can obviously be the most diverse, especially if we think of the same number various types from exercises that you can do as much in the gym as at home. But are we really sure that giving up the weight room in the gym is the ideal solution? Let’s see the strengths and weaknesses of this choice.

Three steps to setting up your own personal gym at home: here’s how

If the time available to go to the gym it is littleif the facility is distant from home or simply the desire is missing to spend some extra bucks for a subscription, here is that building your own gym at home can become an interesting solution. But we need to remember one thing from the start, before even starting to think about what to buy: thetraining and the Physical training I’m very importantso regardless of the choice you decide to make, keep in mind that there will be exercises to follow, gods rhythms to be respected and the processes e recovery times that will go maintained even outside the gym.

Physical preparation is an activity risky if done without the right attention, you still need to have a clear idea of ​​what needs to be done and how to do it. So the initial advice is always to first turn to a professional to understand how to start in the best way and then, once a program has been established, continue following it very carefully. But when the choice is made, here’s what to do. First, decide which ones gear buy: also because, in case you want to do a purely physical activity rather than a muscular one, they could do not serve at all. So it will be necessary to focus on other aspects, such as lightsthe flooring right or theventilation of the room. In fact, a healthy environment allows you to enhance and make the most of your exercises, and it is also essential that there is one mirror with which to verify that the movements are carried out in the right way.

Second step, in case you decide to use the “work” tools, there are some that can not miss: particularly, exercise bike And Tapis Roulantbut also a dumbbell set it’s a barbell with its appropriate discs, which can allow for a strengthening of the exercise week after week. Third and last aspect, i details of the environment which, although not strictly related to physical activity, serve to create the right one atmosphere: we are talking about a sound system that allows you to “load” during the exercises, perhaps with a couple of speakers or a link Bluetooth that can change the music online; furthermore, a small fridge that allows you to quench your thirst whenever there is a need, especially in the hottest months of the year and in the event that the ventilation of the room is limited for some reason.

