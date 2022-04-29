How to share the LOCATION of my CELL PHONE even if it is turned off or offline? iOS and Android

Given the wave of violence that women in Mexico are experiencing, many of us can feel fearful and afraid to leave our homes, because we are not sure that we will return safe and sound. Therefore, it is important that you stay in constant contact with your family, friends and loved ones.

In Binary Herald we share a Twitter THREADfrom the user Lisbeth, so you know how to share your LOCATION in real time, during 24 hours of the day and 7 days of the week, although your mobile be found OFF. Remember that we must take care of each other to make sure we get to our homes safely.

STEP BY STEP: How to share your location 24/7 even if the cell phone is turned off?

First, you must go to the “Settings” section and click on the “Privacy” option.

Once inside the “Privacy” section you must click on “location”, and then on “Share my location”.

Make sure the “Share my location” tab is active, then click “find my iPhone”. On Android, you must also enter the “Privacy” section, and then “Location”, and then click “Allow all the time”. All options must be active.

To finish, go to the “Search/find iPhone” app and click on “people” at the bottom left, there you can select the contacts you want to share your location with, as well as the time you want to do it (so that it is 24 /7 click on “indefinite time”

How can you SHARE your location permanently from GOOGLE?

Open the Google Maps app on your cell phone and wait for it to geolocate you in the area where you are at that moment, then the application will show you a blue dot, which is where you are located on that map.

Click on the three horizontal lines in the upper left corner to open the “Options” panel.

Choose the “Share location” option.

Then a window will appear that will allow you to share your location with the people you want to do so, and with that they will know where you are in real time.

Click on the “Start” option

Next, a new window will appear where you will be asked if you want to allow Google Maps to access your contacts. Click “Allow”.

You will be able to choose between sharing your location for a certain time, or doing it permanently until you deactivate this option. By default, you will see the ‘For one hour’ option activated, although you can add or subtract hours by clicking on the ‘-‘ or ‘+’ symbols.

Select the contacts with whom you want to share your location. If these contacts do not have a Google Maps related account, an email will be sent to notify you. Similarly, Google gives you the option to share your location on WhatsApp or Telegram.

Click “Share” and then “activate” to generate a unique link where your exact location will be shared with the person you want to send that information to.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.