How to show the last access on Whatsapp only to whoever you want

Here comes a convenient and practical feature to protect our privacy: for how to show the last Whatsapp access to whoever we want to do so.

How to see the last Whatsapp login, a very simple thing that each of us is able to do with our smartphone. Just open the app in question, the most widespread in the world as regards the exchange of messages and audio and video content in real time, and that’s it.

There are the states that characterize each account, in addition to the blue ticks at the bottom of each message received which are clear signals of what our live presence is. But in addition to how to see the last access in Whatsapp we can also do more.

For example, the exact opposite: we can keep our last accesses hidden from some of our selected contacts. The application that is part of the large extended family of Meta, together with Facebook and Instagram, also offers this opportunity after the latest update of the beta version.

How to see last Whatsapp login

It is precisely from the beta that the tests of new features take place which most of the time end up being legitimized and made available to the mass of users all over the world. And to make sure that we share our latest online status only with whoever we want, just do the following.

This is possible both on the version for smartphones with Android and for those with the iOS operating system, even if, as mentioned, for now it is still limited to users of the beta versions. But the operation is useful for when it will be distributed to everyone, in all probability within a few months.

Using the beta version 2.21.33.14 of WhatsApp we must follow this path:

Settings;

Account;

Privacy;

Last accessed path;

My contacts except…;

By going to this last item we will be able to choose the contacts in our address book that we want to exclude from the possibility of showing them when it was the last time we opened WhatsApp.