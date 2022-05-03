How to significantly improve the security of our iPhone or iPad with a simple adjustment

The security of our devices is current because of Pegasus, although it covers many fronts. The attacks can also come via connectorsLike what happened a few years ago with the Thunderbolt security flaw on some PCs. With that in mind, there’s a tremendously powerful little tweak on our iPhone or iPad that we’ll probably want to turn on.

USB accessories, the key to many attacks

Some time ago we talked about how Hide UI, the new Grayshift tool, allows you to extract the code from a locked iPhone. How do you do it? Well, the process is relatively simple: after connecting the iPhone to the corresponding machine, it will installs a malware that captures the password of the device once the user enters it.





GrayKey is something like a “magic” box that unlocks the iPhone X (and earlier). As a tool, it is probably the one that attracts the most attention, as it is designed to perform a brute force attack against the password of the device, but there are many other cases. Cases that, as Apple puts it by saying “you can’t create a backdoor just for the good guys,” come from entities that have nothing to do with law enforcement. Faced with these kinds of attacks, what can we do? Easy, disconnect the port until the password is entered.

Apple has offered us this option for some time now. We can activate it by following these steps:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. We came in Face ID and code either Touch ID and passcode. We enter our code and press okay. We deactivate usb accessories under the section Allow access when locked.

With this simple step we achieve that when the iPhone or iPad has been blocked for more than an hour, any USB accessory that is connected to it you will not have access to the data interface required to communicate with the device. With remote tools we wonder if our iPhone can be infected with Pegasus, although in this case, however, the answer is clear: without a code, there is no access.

With the device locked it is not possible to install, read or modify any file on the device. Without a doubt, one of the many security measures that Apple adopts to protect the large amount of personal data that we store on our devices.