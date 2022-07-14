How to speed up approval of foreign doctors in Spain?

Headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has been facing for a long time a capital problem of the National Health System (SNS): the lack of doctors. A situation that becomes more evident in some specialties where the shortage of professionals puts in trouble to more than one Service or health area. That is why, as reported by Medical Writing, the General Directorate of Professional Regulation is accelerating the approval of doctors from five specialties: Family, Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis and Occupational Medicine.

As this newspaper learned, Professional Planning has already issued the instructions for speed up processing “in all phases of the procedure” of applications for recognition of foreign degrees in these five specialties. In fact, it has added more personnel to the unit in charge of this process.

The question is whether these measures are really going to speed up the approval of foreign medical specialists in Spain. According to sources from the Ministry of Health, The resolution of the applications depends on two key points: “The file and the proposed report of the Evaluation Committee”. And it is that these same ministerial sources indicate that “the Ministry of Health has launched a crash plan in the recognition of specialist titles in Health Sciences that has made it possible to streamline the reports of prior verification of applications and the assessment by the Evaluation Committee”.

How is a Medicine degree approved in Spain?

Of the five specialties in which the Ministry is making more efforts to speed up approvals, the branch most affected is Family, of which, according to the report requested by Health on the future shortage of doctors, there are 39,666 specialists throughout Spain attached.

In this sense, the institution headed by Carolina Darias predicts that the figure will drop in the future if there is no adequate generational change: “There is a very old age pyramid. Those over 60 years of age will go in fourteen years from more than the current 30 percent to less than 10 percent”, indicates the study that serves as a guide for Human Resources decisions of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS).

Faced with this situation, the collegiate institutions of Spanish doctors explain that the lack of the resident medical intern model (MIR) in many countries is what most complicates homologation of medical specialties. “The training programs are sometimes not similar and therefore it is much more difficult to adapt their training to ours,” the president of the Segovia College of Physicians, Graciliano Estrada, explains to Medical Writing.

Estrada also insists that, no matter how much they want to speed up the approval of foreign doctors: “There are no procedures other than the one already established, which is regulated by a Royal Decree, specifically article 9.2 of RD 967/2014 of November 21.”