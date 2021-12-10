How to speed up MIUI on your Xiaomi smartphone

If you are reading this page, it is because you are the owner of a smartphone Xiaomi which does not offer the performance you expected. Or maybe you have a smartphone that works as it should, but you are still looking for one or more methods to improve its fluidity in daily use. Like any IT question, there is never a single answer to these questions and therefore it is suitable for everyone. If a smartphone is slowed down or shows signs of failure it can be for various reasons: from simple software hitches to even hardware problems (but which we will not deal with here, for obvious reasons). For this, today I want to focus on explaining to you how to speed up smartphones characterized by MIUI, i.e. all those under the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO brand. This is intended to be a guide for everyone, so it includes both extremely simple (but always useful to know) techniques and more researched and less known methods.

Do you have a Xiaomi smartphone? Here’s how to speed up MIUI

Don’t empty the RAM!

When it comes to speeding up a smartphone, be it Xiaomi phones or any other brand, there is nothing less useful than emptying the RAM. Do not lie, it will have happened to you at least once to open the list of running apps and click exasperated on the X to empty the RAM. But it is right that you know what to do like this it is absolutely useless, on the contrary, and the reason lies in the functioning of Android itself. As explained in this article, the Android operating system has been studied in a very different way from Windows, for example, where having full RAM can lead to slowdowns.

Unlike PCs, where it is customary to use one or a few apps at a time and for prolonged sessions, on smartphones it frequently happens to jump from one app to another. Imagine being at the pub: open the camera, take a photo of the cocktail, open the Gallery to look at it, then maybe retouch it a bit using an image editor, then send it to your friend on WhatsApp, then open Instagram and do it a story with friends and while you wait for the next cocktail you shake up on Facebook and TikTok. All this in just a few minutes. To meet this type of use, you have to imagine Android as an OS that fills the RAM memory as much as possible with the apps it foresees you will use most frequently.

Not only will this ensure that the apps load immediately, but also that the battery will not suffer if they have to be opened and closed every time we start them. A bit like the difference between being stopped at a traffic light: leaving the engine running will consume less than turning the car off and on again. So from now on, don’t empty the RAM anymore, but above all, don’t install apps that do it for you, please!

Activate the Memory Extension option

On the most recent Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphone models, i.e. updated to the latest versions of MIUI 12.5, the option has been added Memory Extension. As explained here, it is a computer technique, also known as virtual RAM, which exploits the symbiosis between RAM and ROM to add memory in a fictitious way. In a nutshell, if MIUI realizes that it is running out of RAM, it can intervene in this way, borrowing a few GB from the ROM temporarily. To activate it, go to “Settings / Additional settings / Memory extension“.

Keep the ROM memory clean

I told you about RAM memory, but a focal point in speeding up a smartphone, whether it’s from Xiaomi or not, is knowing how to manage the ROM memory. I am referring to the storage space you have available to save data on the phone. Fortunately, the years when some people found models with 8 or 16 GB of memory in their hands are long gone. Nowadays, the minimum wage is 64 GB, a good capacity but which must still be managed or congestion will be around the corner. As you get close to running out of GB available, the phone could slow down, the so-called “bottleneck”.

Unlike the old hard drives for PCs, the memories on smartphones are of the flash type. By the time they’re almost full, writing operations (installing an app, copying a file, taking a photo or recording a video) will slow down. This is because, in such a memory, the system looks for empty blocks in memory to fill with this new data. And the more blocks are already occupied, the longer it will take for you to find free space. The useful advice is always to avoid installing unnecessary apps and of saturate your memory with photos and videos. If you have thousands of multimedia files in the gallery, consider using one of the many cloud services available.

Take advantage of the Cleaner app

That said, it can also happen that your Xiaomi smartphone is filled with useless files that take up space without your knowledge. Fortunately for you, inside the MIUI there is a special function that allows you to tidy up the phone’s memory. Just open it to start a quick scan that will allow you to eliminate residual and obsolete files in the cache, installation packages already used and so on.

Once the procedure is complete, you can proceed using the options “WhatsApp cleaner” And “Facebook Cleaner”To delete images, videos, GIFs, voicemails, documents and cached files that you don’t need.

Use the Recycle Bin in the Gallery

Whenever you delete a photo or video on your Xiaomi smartphone, it is not immediately removed from the memory. To prevent an erroneous removal from turning into a memory lost forever, Xiaomi’s MIUI provides a real Trash for the Gallery as well. Once the app is open, swipe left to view the Albums, click on Trash and from here you can delete all the files you no longer need.

How to clean the cache automatically

Digging inside the MIUI, there is a function that allows you to keep the memory cache of Xiaomi smartphones clean without having to do anything. Here are the steps to follow to activate it:

Go to “Settings / Battery and performance“ Click on the gear icon at the top right Select “Clean cache when device is locked“And set the option”In 30 minutes“

How to delete hidden files in MIUI

You may not know it, but within Xiaomi’s MIUI it often happens that hidden files are generated but which risk congesting the memory of your phone. To avoid it, follow the steps in this dedicated guide.

Avoid the superfluous

Especially if you have a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone that is not particularly valuable, avoid weighing it down with little useful features that could weigh it down. I think first of the Super Wallpapers, the beautiful dynamic wallpapers introduced with MIUI 12 and 12.5 but quite impacting on the performance of smartphones. If your phone is slowed down and you just can’t help it, try turning them off from the wallpaper selection. Same thing for the widget, especially the dynamic ones: useful, nice, aesthetically beautiful, but they can have a cost in terms of performance.

Speed ​​up animations

Thanks to the flexibility of Android, it is possible to intervene manually in setting parameters that could normally be closed to the average user. Also on Xiaomi’s MIUI, it is possible to adjust the speed of the animations and also wanting to disable them to make the UI more snappy and responsive to the touch. Here’s how to do it:

Go to “System Settings / Info“And repeatedly click on”MIUI version”Until Developer Options are unlocked Go back and go to “Additional Settings / Developer Options“ Scroll down to the “Drawing“

At this point, there are three items that you can adjust: “Window animation scale“,”Transition animation scale” And “Animator duration scale“. Normally all three are set to “Animation 1x“, But you can choose whether to slow them down, speed them up or turn them off altogether. The latter option will cause any animation to be removed, penalizing the aesthetics in favor of greater reactivity.

Disable the Control Center

As well as the Super Wallpapers, another big aesthetic but also functional novelty of the MIUI 12 is the Control Center. If you have a Xiaomi smartphone, you surely know it: it is the screen you see when you swipe from top to bottom in the home. Inside there are the Quick Toggles, the brightness slider, the home automation controls and so on. Still, it’s one of those additional features that are aesthetically pleasing but can weigh down on less gifted phones. But you can still disable it: just go to “Settings / Notifications and Control Center / Control Center Style“And select”Old version“.

Remove ads

On the medium / low-end models of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO it can happen to run into advertisements. This is one of the ways in which the company keeps device costs low, by making advertising spaces available in MIUI. In addition to being very annoying, this can cause some small slowdowns, so I leave you an ad hoc guide to remedy the problem.

Use the “Lite” version apps

As mentioned a few paragraphs ago, today’s Xiaomi smartphones hardly have problems running commonly used apps. But it may happen that among you there is someone who owns a smartphone that is a bit dated but who would like to continue using it. In this sense, the existence of Lite app, that is, a lighter version of some of the apps we find on smartphones around the world. Here is the list of those that might be most useful to you:

Keep an eye on the connection

When we talk about speeding up a smartphone, we are not just talking about performance but also about connectivity. When the internet doesn’t work as it should, even a performing smartphone can be slower than normal. For this, there is a method to know if there are any background apps that are consuming more GB than normal without your knowledge. Open the Security app, scroll down and click on “Network test”: from here you can have real-time monitoring of consumption on your phone.

Speed ​​up your connection

Did you know that on your Xiaomi it is possible to improve the connection speed? Just go to “Settings / Wi-Fi“, Select the item”Wi-Fi Assistant/Data exchange mode“And activate the”Extreme mode“. By doing so, the smartphone will give all the priority in the connection speed to the app on the screen, eliminating possible bottlenecks with the apps in the background.

