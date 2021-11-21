how to spend less to lose weight in health

As stated in the most recent Guidelines for healthy eating , in fact, the availability of foods at high caloric density , low-priced and very palatable (french fries, sauces, sausages, salty or sweet snacks, chocolate, sugary drinks, etc.) is very high and consumer choices , especially those with fewer cultural and economic means, are often oriented precisely on this type of products. Instead foods such as fruits and vegetables, fish and extra virgin olive oil are perceived or too expensive or too difficult to prepare.

Pasta , bread, pizza, focaccia … and the weight goes up. Conversely, follow one Slimming diet varied and balanced it often becomes costly and for many people it is a limitation. Not surprisingly, the literature data associate the higher prevalence of obesity , sedentary lifestyle and in general an incorrect diet at most disadvantaged sections of the population .

Proper nutrition which includes all the nutrients, however, helps to stay healthy, helps to avoid nutritional deficiencies (as a monotonous diet based on the same foods can lead to imbalances), provides adequate reserves of energy and nutrients for the maintenance of body functions and proves to be a great ally in preventing chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, tumors, cardiovascular diseases etc. favored by excess weight.

Each day of the week must therefore be eaten taking into account the different foods food groups: cereals and tubers, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, milk and derivatives, e fat as a condiment since it is each food that contributes, with its specific nutritional properties, to guaranteeing a complete ratio of all necessary substances to the proper functioning of the organism.

But how to save while following a varied and balanced diet from a nutritional point of view?

Seasonal fruit and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables, often referred to as expensive products, are not expensive if you choose certain products. Find offers of fruit and vegetables in all markets and supermarkets throughout the year. More, eating in season, you will definitely spend less.

Alternate the proteins

Meat and fish, usually considered as very expensive foods, can be alternated with eggs and cheese or legumes associated with cereals.

Between the flesh, the poultry one it is generally cheaper and has a high nutritional profile, with quantities of noble proteins, vitamins and mineral salts comparable to those of red meat.

Mediterranean fish like sardines, anchovies, paddlefish, tuna and mackerel generally have a lowest cost respect to others. Even the preserved or processed fish, especially in the natural version, it can be a good alternative for ease of access and low cost.

Perfect egg, in which positive nutritional connotations prevail, such as the high density of nutrients among which a very high quality protein kit stands out with a low energy content, the richness of functional components, the practicality, the versatility, the low cost, and last but not least, the advantage of promoting the sense of satiety by virtue of the protein content.

Also excellent legumes – to combine with cereals – which combine a high nutritional value with a low cost and therefore their inclusion in the diet represents an added value also in terms of economic sustainability. Their use, moreover, is characteristic of ours Mediterranean tradition, in which they lend themselves to several typical recipes (pasta and beans, rice and bisi, ribollita, chickpeas and cod, macco di fave).

Between cheeses and dairy products, yogurt and ricotta are cheap products within everyone’s reach, they represent excellent sources of calcium, among the cheapest, as well as having high biological value proteins and low fat.

Avoid buying pre-packaged foods

In the supermarket counters we can find a wide range of foods already washed and cut ready for cooking, which have the advantage of reducing preparation times for those with limited minutes, but at the same time have a higher cost. The same goes for i ready-made dishes, not only often high in fat, but also not exactly cheap. Take advantage of your free time to prepare a series of dishes which you will then freeze in individual containers so that you can use them comfortably throughout the week.

If you are short on time to shop, remember that i frozen products they have been cleared through customs for some time: they are safe from a hygienic point of view and retain all nutritional aspects. So, if you are short on time, buy frozen vegetables and fish, even if the fresh and seasonal product is always recommended.

Plan your purchases

Organization first of all: checking the foods you already have at home allows you to draw up a list of those you only really need. Devise a weekly menu before shopping, it allows you to buy food according to real consumption needs and allows you to have a clear idea of ​​the quantities that will be needed during the week. An added benefit of planning is to shop according to a budget established.

Watch out for offers

Always compare different products before buying them, taking into account the relationship between price and quantity, take advantage of the offer and look for the best price.

Avoid waste

The wide range of products in the market often leads us to buy and consume more than you need, a condition that not only can affect our health – unbalancing the caloric intake introduced with respect to the actual energy requirement – but which can also negatively impact our wallet. It is estimated that, on average, 35% of fresh produce, 19% of bread and 16% of fruit and vegetables are thrown into a home. Planning your purchases avoids buying more than necessary and in this way also reduce waste. By calculating the portions, if the quantities are appropriate, there should be no leftovers and if there are any, the advice is to reuse them with imagination.

Read the labels

Get in the habit of read the back of the package and always choose packaged foods with the longest expiration date. Often food and drinks are thrown away because the date on the label has passed or because the information on the package has not been interpreted correctly. Remember that “To be consumed before” indicates the limit beyond which the product should not be consumed; “Best before” indicates that the product after the date reported may have changed some organoleptic characteristics such as taste and smell, but it can still be consumed in a short time without risk to health.