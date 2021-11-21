how to spend less to lose weight in health
Pasta, bread, pizza, focaccia … and the weight goes up. Conversely, follow one Slimming diet varied and balanced it often becomes costly and for many people it is a limitation. Not surprisingly, the literature data associate the higher prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyle and in general an incorrect diet at most disadvantaged sections of the population.
As stated in the most recent Guidelines for healthy eating, in fact, the availability of foods at high caloric density, low-priced and very palatable (french fries, sauces, sausages, salty or sweet snacks, chocolate, sugary drinks, etc.) is very high and consumer choices, especially those with fewer cultural and economic means, are often oriented precisely on this type of products. Instead foods such as fruits and vegetables, fish and extra virgin olive oil are perceived or too expensive or too difficult to prepare.