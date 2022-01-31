Article 6 of the TER Support Decree (DL January 27, 2022 no.4) published in the Official Gazette on January 27, 2022 (GU General Series no.21 of January 27, 2022), among the many measures to combat the health emergency of the coronavirus and the related containment policies adopted by our country, also provided for the extension of the spa bonuses booked and not used by 8 January last. Let’s see better what it is and how to submit a new request to the spa facilities.

Bonus Terme, what is it and who is it for?

The “spa bonus” basically consists of a voucher for the purchase of spa services up to 200 euros, issued in the form of a discount on the invoice and intended for all adult citizens residing in Italy. The incentive is managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Development (MiSE).

The spa bonus started on November 9, 2021 and Italians had 60 days to activate it, so until January 8. Citizens interested in the spa bonus could only contact one of the accredited spas, the only ones authorized to make a reservation.

Many of the bonuses booked, due to the increase in coronavirus infections, were never used within the established terms. Thus, the Government has decided to extend the terms of use.

How to spend the bonus again

The provision contained in the recently issued Sostegni Ter decree, containing: “Urgent measures in the field of support for businesses and economic operators, work, health and territorial services, connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as for the containment of effects of price increases in the electricity sector “, in consideration of the permanent epidemiological emergency situation, extends the validity of the bonuses until March 31, 2022.

Attention, it will not be possible to request a new voucher. Those who already had a reservation can contact the same structure to arrange a new access.

Related articles