how to spend this romantic day?

Saint Valentine is now around the corner and the time has come to organize it down to the smallest detail most romantic day of the year. This is why we decided to give you a hand and we have drawn up one list of ten TV series to watch alone, to pamper yourself, or in the company of your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.

So, dear friends, light the candles And prepare snacks.

10 TV series to watch on Valentine’s Day: Modern Love

The month of February is a special period. It is the only month of the year that offers all couples a day to simply say “I love you”. Some people by hand Valentine’s Day, others they hatefor still others, however, it is one day like many others. But what we are sure of is that everything around us screams “Saint Valentine” to the fullest: whether it’s streaming services, shops or patisseries, every corner is full of rose petals, chocolates and love.

In a period that is still a bit special like this, maybe not everyone feels like going out for dinner. For this reason it is advisable to prepare one nice home made dinner while watching a good TV series. The first TV series we want to recommend is Modern Loveavailable on Amazon Prime Video.

With an amazing cast, which includes Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and many other prominent actors, the title of this show makes it one mature show for Valentine’s Day. Featuring episodes lasting about thirty minutes, Modern Love is inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. This show tells us the stories of multiple characters, stories and emotions to create a truly compelling visual experience. On the surface, the argument might seem light but, in reality, Modern Love has some tricks up its sleeve that will amaze you.

Love, available on Netflix

Let’s continue with LoveTV series composed by three seasons and available on the streaming platform of Netflix. This show created by Judd Apatow is as hilarious as it is brutal. Love is the type of content that may not be suitable for the faint of heart. The show analyzes in detail a relationship between a tough, nonconformist Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), and sweet and easy going Gus (Paul Rust).

Love is not afraid to present all kinds of sexual situations: on the contrary, she uses them because, through this aspect, she hopes to reach deeper truths about relationships. With the tag-line “Never is Forever”Love may not be suitable for all couples on Valentine’s Day.

In fact if you are looking for a show humor easy to digest is that don’t really push the limits, this product is probably not for you. If, on the other hand, your relationship is characterized by awkward moments, difficult conversations and surprising revelations, then let this show be the milestone of your celebration of February 14th.

Friends, between comedy and love

Why not add some good laughs with Friends? The iconic 90s TV series is what it takes to spice up your night fun – this time seriously. As we all know, Friends is a creed for many users. The stories of these six friends, even today, are the undisputed protagonists of the speeches of all those who have had anything to do with this show set in the beautiful New York.

This show exudes warmth when you watch it and maybe that’s why it’s still so popular. If you like, to spice up your evening even more intenseyou can see the special reunion which debuted last year. Considering that this is a rather long TV series, you can choose some episodes to see with your partner: at that point, let the laughter and the wine prevail.

TV Series to Watch on Valentine’s Day: Crash Landing on You

When we talk about love, sweetness and romantic gestures, i kdrama korean they are always in the front row to make us dream. Crash Landing on You is one of Netflix’s flagship products, which has conquered the whole world in a few weeks. It will be the chemistry among the main players, Hyun Bin And Son Ye-jin (currently a full-fledged couple), or sub-plots we will never expect, but this kdrama is perfect for bring some sweetness on our Valentine’s evening.

Imagine the situation: you are safely paragliding but, due to a sudden tornado, you find yourself in North Korea. At that point, what would you do? This is exactly what happens to the protagonist, Yoon Se-riwhen he meets the Captain Ri Jeong-hyeokwho offers to help her and bring her home safely.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a romantic and comforting drama

You know those TV series so sweet, so honeyed from make you smile from start to finish? Very good, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is one of those. The one represented in this Netflix drama is one comic but comforting love storyable to relieve any pain, in a sense. Already from the first episode you are able to feel the enveloping warmth that this TV series is ready to offer you.

In addition to many sweet scenes And full of loveHometown Cha-Cha-Cha offers many life lessons and the background stories of all the characters present are stimulants And realistic. It is one of those stories that, without a shadow of a doubt, it will literally touch your heart And will make you fall in love. We are sure it will make your day even more romantic. Let yourself be carried away by the pair of dimples that conquered the public.

Emily in Paris, between champagne and love triangles

Let’s move on to some TV series slightly more frivolous but worthy of your attention. Emily in Paris is the Emmy-nominated series, and given the drama that lurks in each episode, it’s the perfect product to look at on Valentine’s Day.

Emily in Paris is the romantic comedy everyone needs – especially if you’re ready for Valentine’s Day uncork a nice bottle of champagne. The Netflix original series follows Emily Cooper, an American girl who moves to France after getting her dream job at a French marketing company. On the show we see Emily fighting for juggle work, friends And love.

However it is the complicated love life of Emily who will keep us hooked on the screen. We don’t want to tell you anything but get ready for a good one love triangle.

TV series to watch on Valentine’s Day: Bridgerton

Another TV series that has captivated Netflix audiences is Bridgerton. If you want to spice up your Valentine’s Day a little more eventfulwith gossip And intrigues at the palace, this TV series is perfect for you. You certainly can’t make a list of romantic TV series without including Bridgerton.

The romantic period drama has a amazing castof the costumes that will make you dream in every episode and one incredible scenography. Let’s not forget the wonderful protagonists, Phoebe Dynevor And Regé-Jean Page, which bring an unsettling alchemy and understanding to the screen. And then, dear readers, is the perfect time to prepare for the arrival of the second season, scheduled for March 25.

Descendants of the Sun

Some of you have probably already seen the lead actor, Song Joong-kiin the role of the mafia Vincenzo Cassano. Before playing a mobster in the Netflix drama, however, Joong-ki gave us this one amazing love story in the role of Yoo Shi ‑ jinin the company of his ex-wife, Song Hye-kyo.

Descendants Of The Sun is a kdrama that will give you everything: action, military training and a truly epic love story. The protagonists are the doctor Kang Mo-yeon and a special forces officer, Yoo Shi ‑ jin. We will take a trip with them through the love and the war.

We know that some love stories may turn out to be gods cliché in Korean dramas but let us point this out: the story between Mo-yeon and Shi-jin is one breath of fresh air. Maybe it will be thanks tointense chemistry between the two, who at the time met and then got married, or for everything that happens over the course of the episodes but trust us. You will fall in love, just like they did. Descedants of the Sun is one of the great classics in the kdrama category, one of those TV series that you should see at least once in your life – or 8, as happened to us. So, if you haven’t already, it’s time to binge-watch this TV series.

The kdrama is available for free on the Viki streaming platform.

Love is Blind, the reality show for an evening of fun

Let’s move towards something more soft but equally fun and full of twists. Love is Blind is a reality show unconventional where a group of single men and women are looking for love and they get engaged before they see each other face to face. Why not look at people looking for love on Valentine’s Day? It is a program that creates addiction and of which you will quickly become obsessed – in positive senseobviously.

And then, dear readers, there’11 February will officially debut the second season so you will have to do for Valentine’s Day. And if this reality show is not enough for you, you should know that just a few days ago on Netflix also debuted there Japanese version: currently available i first four episodes. What are you waiting for?

Run On

We conclude with another drama that will make us smile, dream and tighten the pillow with extreme sweetness that emanates. Run On is a sentimental drama about a athlete it’s a translator who meet by chance, during a period of their life when changes are just around the corner.

The couple meet by chance and, from that moment on, their paths continue to cross. Seon-gyeom it helps Mi-joo during their first meetings and what comes out is one delightful love story. It’s a drama freshwhich can’t help but make us think about the spring. Also, a really interesting aspect is the conversations between the two protagonists. They are quite long and you can see exactly how their love blossoms.

Let yourself be carried away by this delightful drama, available on Netflix.