how to spy on the people we have in our contacts

There are methods that allow you to see who people interact with on Whatsapp. Let’s find out what they are together

Spying on others is an incorrect practice that can lead to a real crime. However, there are rare exceptions where this is allowed.

You want to know if two people are in contact on Whatsapp? And maybe even see what they say and what content they forward to each other. Well yes, it can be done and the techniques to succeed are also quite simple.

In fact, there are paid spy apps, but they are not the only ways to go. In any case, it is good that these actions are completely illegal and are punishable and punishable on the basis of the provisions of the law.

Whatsapp: the procedures to find out with whom our contacts chat and exchange messages

The only exception to the rule is represented by the parent who wants to monitor the minor child who in his view is taking a bad turn. At this point all that remains is to understand how to do it to succeed.

In fact, there are various methods, the first is to view the Whatsapp application on the phone of the person to be controlled and you look in the contact list sorted by the amount of data exchanged.

To check your iPhone, you need to open WA and follow the following items: Settings-Space and data-Manage space. At that point, a screen opens where you can see the used and free space and check which are the heaviest and sent several times.

In the screen just below, there are then the chats and through those you can understand if the person “controlled” chats with a specific subject. By going to “Search”, you can also view archived conversations.

On Android, however, the practice is to open the green-and-white application, go to “data usage” and press “manage space”. Also in this case, the list of contacts will appear in the lower part, sorted according to the amount of media sent and received.