How to start a healthy diet in 4 steps for success?

Starting a healthy diet is much easier than you think if you are clear about a series of basic concepts to generate satiety and avoid muscle catabolism.

12 March, 2022

Knowing how to start a healthy diet correctly is key to developing good adherence to it in the medium and long term. Otherwise, anxiety could appear, which would result in dropout and the possible subsequent rebound effect. This is something to always avoid.

Before starting, it is important to note that instead of thinking about starting a diet, the correct thing would be to promote a change of habits at a general level. Not only when it comes to nutrition. Physical exercise, regular exposure to sunlight and a good night’s sleep will also be crucial.

Steps to start a healthy diet successfully

Next, we are going to discuss the key steps you must follow to start a healthy diet successfully, with a high percentage of adherence so that it is maintained over the years.

1. Focus on toxic habits

The first thing that should be restricted, or at least reduced, are toxic habits. Among them we can highlight mainly the consumption of alcohol. This socially accepted drug has been shown to greatly harm human health. It also manages to have a negative impact on the state of body composition, providing empty calories.

Alcohol is one of the habits that must be eliminated for a healthy diet.

A first step can be replace beer and high-proof mixed drinks with wine, since it is ingested in a smaller quantity and has a lower alcohol content. From here, the next step is to alternate this drink with sparkling water, to later gradually withdraw it from the routines.

2. Reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods

The ultra-processed foods of industrial origin are really harmful to health. They have in their interior a large amount of simple sugars and trans fats that increase inflammatory levels and the risk of getting sick. According to research published in the journal diabetes and metabolic syndrome, Regular intake of this type of lipid is associated with an increased risk of diabetes and cancer.

Instead it is advisable to introduce in the diet a lot of fresh food. They are characterized by their concentration in essential nutrients and phytochemicals, in the case of vegetables. At the same time, it is important that fruits and vegetables are a fundamental part of the daily routine.

3. Ensure protein intake

Many diets fail because they fail to cover the minimum daily protein intake, which conditions the genesis of appetite, the feeling of fatigue and the progressive destruction of muscle mass. Its determinant achieve at least a daily intake of 0.8 grams of protein per kilo of weight per day andn sedentary people. If we talk about athletes, these requirements could easily be duplicated.

However, at least half of the protein in the diet must be of high biological value. These have all the essential amino acids and a good score in terms of digestibility. Even the intake of whey protein supplements in the guideline could be an efficient strategy to increase satiety.

4. Watch out for simple carbohydrates

It is not prohibited to consume carbohydrates in the context of a healthy diet, but these must be of quality. Above all, complex types must be prioritized. that can be found in tubers and legumes. Other foods such as quinoa and rice may also be recommended. Of course, the intake of this kind of food will be in line with the degree of physical activity performed.

Starting a healthy diet successfully is easy

As you see, there are a number of simple tricks to successfully start a healthy diet that can be maintained over time. The most important thing is to generate adherence, and for this you have to make sure that you do not go hungry. Foods high in fiber, protein and fat will be decisive in achieving this goal.

To finish, we must bear in mind that you can always go to the figure of the nutritionist to seek to optimize the nutritional pattern. In this way, it will be ensured that there are no deficits in terms of essential nutrients, which could end up conditioning the state of health over time.

