How to start investing in DeFi and avoid scams

According to data from Statista, there are currently more than 82,000 million dollars secured in DeFi protocols. However, the market is in decline.

While users of these protocols have grown by 300,000 since the start of 2022, that’s less than half the increase over the same period in 2021. The size of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market at the beginning of 2021, measured by the number of cryptocurrencies locked, decreased by more than $25 billion since August last year. This could have been caused by significant changes in the price of almost 100 cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem that could have led investors to withdraw. Another factor is the rising gas prices (transaction fees) of Ethereumthe main cryptocurrency in use within DeFi.

Another reason is the amount of scams, scams and rug pulls that occur in a highly deregulated environment. According to a report by the London-based company Elliptic, more than USD 10,000 million have been stolen in user funds in cases of fraud and theft in DeFi products during 2021. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the previous period. This happens, in part, due to the very nature of technology; for example, being non-permissioned. These blockchains are usually public and anyone can build solutions on them.

How to avoid scams and scams in DeFi

One of the first and easiest steps is to make a health check regarding the project. Ask yourself questions such as, what kind of project is it, what are its fundamentals?, what is the value proposition or innovative technology and how does it differ from its competitors?, are the returns it promises realistic? with what the market pays?

In the same sense, it is advisable to seek in-depth advice on other qualitative aspects of the project. How is the activity of the project in the technological field? Are improvements and daily changes to the project known? In the same way, how is the distribution of tokens done?how much remains in the hands of the founders?, is the distribution system a presale, an ICO or an IEO?

To help solve these issues there are different technologies. For example, Through the Dextools tool, transactions can be analyzed in the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.. Thus, you can see all the purchases and sales that are taking place for a token. If a considerable volume of sales does not appear, it may be a token that has no movement in the market and therefore it will be very difficult to sell.

Similarly, using Unicrypt you can quickly check the liquidity status of a token specific. If the token creator’s initial liquidity is locked, then they cannot withdraw the funds and a rug pull could occur. Another similar tool is block explorers, which allow you to see all the information about a token. You can get reliable data about the liquidity pool, full transaction data, token contract code, token creator address and more.

Another of the most popular and complete solutions is Token Sniffer, a tool used to search for tokens in both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. By providing the address of the token contract in the search bar, the solution offers information about vulnerabilities, a brief audit of the contract and more. Another useful function is list of known scams and hacks, which allows a suspicious token to be checked against a database of known scams.

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

