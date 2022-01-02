The end of the year leads to important decisions. The turning point of 12 months for many can be a stimulus to make a change in their life. Sometimes symbolic calendar dates can facilitate important decisions. How many times have many of us made a promise to do something or stop a habit with the start of the year, the end of the holidays, etc.?

How to start this habit in a very easy way that would ward off stroke and heart attack and help to dispose of calories and fat

Well, January 1st could be an opportunity to introduce a healthy habit into our life. A change that could make us gain health, reduce extra pounds and keep us fit all year round, or run. Many do not run because they consider it too tiring, others start but immediately give up because they get tired after just 3 minutes. Yet running is easy, it is very good for your health and with some secrets you can start running effortlessly. Some studies suggest that this habit done 4 times a week would help to have clean arteries and ward off stroke and heart attack.

Running is one of the most natural activities in the world. After starting to walk, children start running. If running is very easy, the activity of running is not so trivial. Those who want to obtain concrete health benefits must run for a certain amount of time, at least half an hour, albeit at a slow pace.

Many, mistakenly, could be discouraged even before starting the idea of ​​running for half an hour, or at least 3 km. Of course, if a beginner thinks he will be able to do 3 km immediately when the first inevitable difficulties arise, he will immediately be discouraged. Yet everyone can run up to 3 km or half an hour straight in a short time, burning hundreds of calories. Here are some tricks on how to easily start this habit that would ward off stroke and heart attack and help burn calories and fat.

How to plan your workout

The first rule is to understand that running requires perseverance and dedication. In just a few weeks you will be able to run effortlessly for 30 minutes by following these guidelines. The beginner who starts running for the first time, but also who resumes after a long break, should not be in a hurry and accelerate the times. If you start running, set up 3 half-hour workouts per week. Divide your workout into 6 5-minute phases. The first week for each phase he will run for one minute and then walk at a brisk pace for 4 minutes. At the end of the session the runner will have run for 6 minutes and walked briskly for 24 minutes.

The second week for each 5 minute phase the beginner will run this time for 2 minutes and will walk fast for 3 minutes. If 2 minutes of running were too much, you can run for 1 and a half minutes and walk at a brisk pace for 3 and a half minutes.

Each week the runner will increase the run by half a minute or 1 minute for each stage. With this method, in 5 weeks, maximum 10, you will easily run for 30 minutes without ever stopping. From that moment, every 3 workouts you can increase the run by 5 minutes, up to the hour.

Deepening

