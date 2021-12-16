how to stay fit during the holidays

How do Hollywood stars always have a great body? If we “mere mortals”, at least at particular times of the year (see Christmas) we give ourselves some (deserved) whim, they (celebs) do not give up, do not give up, no mistakes. Almost all of them rely on protein diets, which ban (or severely limit) carbohydrates. Those who, on the other hand, rely on the advice of nutrition experts are few. Here are the strategies that some of Hollywood’s most influential celebs follow to show off a fbreathtaking physical all the year. Yes, even at Christmas.

Kendall Jenner

Even during the holiday season, which in all likelihood she will spend on some Caribbean island with her extended family, Kendall Jenner will not change her eating habits. The model loves to lead one healthy lifestyle. “If I don’t feed properly then I can’t train. I love pasta, but after eating it I feel tired and that’s not good, ”she admitted. He usually starts the day with oatmeal, egg, and avocado. His routine obviously includes a lot of sport. His favorite activities? Boxing and running.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Two children, two husbands, almost 50 years old and a physical form to be the envy of any twenty year old. Gwyneth Paltrow has never hidden the fact that she follows a diet that she defines as “clean”, almost rigorous, based on natural foods, noble proteins, lots of fruit and vegetables. Currently the Academy Award for Shakespeare in Love is following the diet paleolithic, a diet very rich in proteins, which completely excludes carbohydrates, except those contained in fruits and vegetables. “Lately I was eating rice, quinoa, lentils, chickpeas. I needed a radical change, also to decrease the levels of inflammation ”, he explained during an interview.

Jennifer Aniston

Although she confessed to People magazine that she has (finally) made peace with carbohydrates, Jennifer Aniston follows the diet when she wants to get back in shape. intermittent fasting 16: 8. The Friends star only consumes solid foods for 8 hours a day, followed by 16 hours of fasting. Physical activity is inevitable, Jen particularly loves jogging and yoga, which she practices daily for at least 20 minutes.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jessica Alba

The Californian actress seems to have uncovered the secret to staying fit without extreme sacrifices and without going hungry. The actress follows the Fab Four, a diet studied by the nutritionist Kelly LeVeque and which provides for the correct distribution of the four macronutrients, therefore proteins, fats, fibers and vegetables. In this way, satiety is easily achieved and the body is supplied with the right amount of energy.

Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian supermodel follows one rather strict diet. He personally takes care of buying fresh vegetables (especially avocados, carrots and cucumbers) and if it is not organic he does not use them. Make brown rice, quinoa, beans and millet, but also cook lean meats like chicken and turkey, occasionally duck, and lots and lots of fish. Sugar, white flour, tomatoes, dairy products and caffeine are prohibited. Fruit is provided only once a week and for snacks, only homemade granola and dried fruit.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kim Kardashian

When the reality queen wants to get back in shape, she relies on diet Atkins (the one she followed after her second pregnancy that gave her 30 kilos), mainly protein and which provides very few carbohydrates. 20 grams per day are allowed, of which 12-15 must come from salad, fruit and vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, pumpkin, cauliflower, tomato. Just like the Dukan, the Atkins diet has 4 phases: approach, weight loss, pre-maintenance and permanent maintenance. Allowed foods include poultry, fish, shellfish and eggs, which can be eaten freely. The first two phases, which correspond to two weeks, are the most difficult ones but with the most evident results. During the first seven days you can lose weight from 2 to 4 kilos, then settle on a loss of up to 2 kilos per week.

Beyoncé

Queen B is a fan of the 22 Days Nutrition, a diet program sponsored on its official website and which together with daily workouts and an iron will has helped to sculpt his physique. This diet is based almost exclusively on products of plant origin, to purify and rebalance the body. There are three meals aware a day, to be enjoyed slowly focusing on what’s on your plate. Each meal contains 80% carbohydrates, 10% fat and 10% protein.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Victoria Beckham

The stylist loves to consume food cooked in a simple and healthy way. To build a balanced dish, which includes all the nutrients necessary for our body to stay healthy, the former Posh Spice begins each meal with a couple of servings of vegetables to which it matches a source protein, which can come from fish, meat, eggs, legumes and good fats like olive oil or avocado. For breakfast, you usually have a fresh fruit salad. Your comfort food? A slice of wholemeal bread covered with salt. Will the eldest son Brooklyn, who boasts culinary ambitions, be able to scratch the (good) intentions of his intransigent mother?

Heidi Klum

The super supermodel follows an regime designed especially for her, rather rigid, but balanced, based on eggs, turkey, salad, broccoli, tuna, lots of vegetables, lots of fruit smoothies and occasionally yogurt and dark chocolate. Pasta, pizza, cheesburger and potatoes only on very rare occasions. We have the impression that Panettone and Christmas delicacies will not appear on the beautiful Heidi’s Christmas table …

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge follows the controversial diet Dukan, capable of losing weight in a very short time, especially if it is combined with intensive training. This diet, which excludes carbohydrates in favor of lean proteins, vegetables and good fats, can be followed for a limited time. In fact, carbohydrates are essential nutrients as they provide our body with our psychophysical energies.

Selena Gomez

The singer usually starts the day with a rich breakfast of eggs and fruit. In the morning, have a low-fat yogurt and a turkey, bean and avocado salad for lunch. For dinner, oily fish, essential for Omega 3, chicken and all types of white meat or sushi.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io