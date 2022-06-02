how to steal the exquisite looks of the fashion icon of our generation?

Miley Cyrus’ style has evolved so much over the past decade, if not more, that most of us have even forgotten what she really looks like. Like a chameleon, she changes style like we change T-shirts. From a little Southern girl to a phenomenal, world-renowned superstar and fashion icon… Her journey deserves admiration. In fact, what she has experienced in her life has always been expressed in the way she dresses. As Hanna Montana, she pretended to be someone else. Then, to break the wheel, she became this wild, untamed version of herself who dressed in unmodest clothes. Subsequently, she became more conservative, as she had suffered the consequences of being sexualized. And now, after years and years of experimentation, emotional upheaval and music disruption, Miley has finally reached the final stage: her true, unapologetic self.

The style of Miley Cyrus: an eclectic eulogy

A true rock star on stage, endowed with a sublime sense of style, Miley is the epitome of fashion. Her outfits go from casual to funky and vintage in the blink of an eye. We have to be honest: we are happy that the era bangerz be finished! But don’t get me wrong, the wild side was a sight to behold. Although, his style is now much more mature.

Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t deny his talent and absolutely raw and wild stage presence. Afterwards, she learned from the best. Clearly inspired by Tina Turner and David Bowie, she lives up to any outfit she wears. DeaVita has unearthed her most fabulous outfits, suitable for all occasions. So get inspired or copy the look directly! Let’s go !

casual street style

Elegance and beauty emanate from the young singer in the first photo. Dressed in all black with a leather miniskirt, leather boots, trendy handbag and turtleneck, Miley is street chic! This look looks formal, but the miniskirt gives it a more casual edge. Pictured on the right, she, like many celebrities, uses her style to get a message across, this time about gun control. The other part of her outfit is vintage, oversized and clearly an attempt at the iconic Jamiroquai style!

What an explosion of colors! The singer combines black and white with practically all the colors of the rainbow. She wears high heels and eccentric Flinstone-style sunglasses and a mini yellow handbag to match the mules.

Trendy vintage dresses 2022

During the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miley decided to put on a silky vintage dress. The top resembles a luxury bra that seamlessly transitions into a Marilyn Monroesque gown. Plus, the color complements her skin tone and softens her features.

The vintage dress from the beginning of the year 2000, the big glasses and the skunk hair are reminiscent of Gwen Stefani! Many of us don’t consider the 2000s to be ‘vintage’ per se, but let’s face it: it was 20 years ago! The way her chain belt hangs from her waist, bold red stilettos and minimal jewelry give the dress the spotlight it deserves.

Evening wear

Sexuality and raw feminine energy combined, Miley Cyrus’ style embodies movement Riot Grrrl 90s! Tight leather pants and boots, plenty of gold jewelry to adorn her hands and neck, and a white tank top, it’s rock’n’roll! The baby bangs and the long winged eyeliner are also a fashion statement!

70s disco outfits are the pinnacle of vintage fashion! Her shaggy haircut only adds to this effect!

And to finish on a high note, this Tina Turneresque outfit leaves nothing to the imagination. Yet her silver highlights look like gentle waterfalls on her figure.

Photo Gallery: Miley Cyrus Style

Miley Cyrus’ style: a nod to vintage trends.

The singer has a very daring sense of fashion!

She would have been an awesome Riot Grrrl!

Miley Cyrus’ style: sophisticated, wild and trendy at the same time!

It’s a real chameleon! We first thought it was Gwen Stefani!

The singer in a women’s Balenciaga suit.

Everyone needs a little black dress!

Copy the style of Miley Cyrus!

In chic business attire…

Miley Cyrus’ style: 2022 vintage women’s fashion trend.