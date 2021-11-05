how to stop working at 64

There early retirement it requires, as is well known, 42 years and 10 months of contributions (one less for women) to stop working, regardless of the age. However, there is also acontributory option of early retirement which instead has completely different requirements and favors those who have managed to secure a medium-high pension allowance (thanks to a fairly high salary).

The early contributory pension, in fact, allows you to anticipate by 3 years retirement with respect to the provisions of the old-age pension. If with the latter you must have achieved at least 67 years of age, and 20 years of contributions, with the contributory option of the early pension are sufficient, for the same number of years of contributions, 64 years old.

However, the contributory option of early retirement has another requirement, such as economic (which except in special cases is not required to retire). We will talk about it in this dedicated guide, useful for understanding in which cases you can take advantage of the early retirement contribution option to stop working for a long time first compared to the age of 67.

Early retirement: who can access the contributory option

Those who are fully part of the contributory system can use this option. To understand, just take the date of the January 1, 1996: this is where the so-called Dini Law decided in favor of a transition from the pay system to the contributory system.

Today, those who have accredited contributions in both periods are part of the so-called mixed system: one part with the salary and the other with the contribution. Only those with insurance seniority after January 1, 1996, on the other hand, it is entirely part of the contributory system and therefore can access both the contributory option of the old-age pension and the early one.

Early contributory pension requirements

There are several flexibility measures that allow you to retire at the age of 64. The most important is undoubtedly the one to which this guide is dedicated, that is the contributory option of early retirement.

As anticipated, the early contributory pension includes both a requirement registry that contributory. In detail, this can be requested by those who:

have accomplished 64 years old of age;

have a seniority of contributions – after 1 January 1996 – equal to 20 years.

In this regard it is important to specify that in the 20 years of contributions are considered only the actual ones, then paid by the employer or by the worker himself (if self-employed). Therefore, the notional contributions recognized by INPS for the periods of Suspension or reduction work activity.

Economic requirement

But that’s not all: to join the early contributory pension there is a economic requirement to be respected. In detail, the amount of the first installment of the pension – therefore calculated with the contribution system – must be higher than 2.8 the monthly amount of the social allowance.

Considering that this in 2021 has a value of € 460.28 (€ 5,983.64 for thirteen months), the annual amount of the pension accrued at the time of request must be greater than € 16,754.19. Data in hand, therefore, only those who have had a career characterized by a medium-high salary can access this option.

How much do you need to earn to retire at 64

In this regard it is important to remember how the social security check is calculated for pensions falling under the contributory system. In detail, the applicant’s contribution amount must be multiplied by the transformation coefficient, which varies according to the age of the worker and the date of retirement.

The transformation coefficients for calculating the pension have been updated for 2021 and given the increase in life expectancy reported by ISTAT, they have become less advantageous for the worker.

Today, for those who stop working at the age of 64, the contribution amount is transformed into a pension by applying a coefficient of 5.060%. As a result, to reach an annual pension of € 16,754.19, the minimum required for access to early retirement at 64, it will be necessary to have accrued a contribution amount close to € 300,000.

Considering how the contribution amount is accumulated, it results that in 20 years of work you can reach such a figure with an average annual salary of about € 45,500.00, approximately € 1,700 (or slightly more) net per month.