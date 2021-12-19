How to store Bitcoins in a cold wallet

Store your Bitcoins it is not at all simple: the cold wallet is a possible solution.

The safest way to store Bitcoin

In fact, all BTCs are actually stored on the blockchain, or on a public address for each of which there is at least one private key necessary to be able to move (or use).

Anyone who knows the private key of a public address can freely use all the Bitcoins stored on it. Therefore it is necessary to keep the private keys of your addresses with extreme care.

Absolutely the best way to protect them is to store them offline, or in a safe place that cannot be reached via the Internet.

Wallets whose private keys are stored offline, and which are not connected to the Internet, are called “cold wallet“, While those connected online and therefore potentially immediately operational are called “Hot wallet”.

To be able to move your BTC, you need a hot wallet, or a connection to the network for the cold wallet, but to keep them without having to use them, the best solution remains that of the cold wallet.

Types of cold wallets for storing Bitcoin

Exist different types of cold wallets. They all have two characteristics: they are not connected to the Internet, and they store the private keys, or the seed with which they are generated, offline.

In the past, one of the most widely used cold wallets was the so-called paper wallet, or simply a sheet of paper on which the private key and the public address were pinned.

In fact, it is possible to receive Bitcoins at your public address even if your wallet is offline, since technically the BTCs are on the blockchain and not on the wallet (which is only used to keep private keys).

To use a paper wallet is enough write down your private key and public address on a sheet of paper, and keep it with extreme care. It will always be possible to receive BTC at that public address, but in order to use them you will need to open a hot wallet using that private key. The thing is simpler if you use a seed that generates several private keys, each with its own public address.

Remember that when you open a hot wallet it is also possible to do so with an existing seed or private keys.

The most used cold wallets

Currently the most used cold wallets are the so-called hardware wallet, that is in general USB sticks that once disconnected from the computer are offline. Even in this case, however, it is necessary to save the seed so that it can be kept in total safety, for example on a sheet of paper to be closed in a safe.

To use a hardware wallet, it must be purchased, installed and configured. Usually the procedure is clearly shown inside the package.

Once installed and configured, you need to make sure that you have saved the seed securely, in order to be able to recover the wallet, for example in the event of a hardware wallet malfunction. In fact, with the same seed you can recover your wallet even using another compatible device.

At that point it is possible to disconnect the hardware wallet, and start receiving the BTCs at the public addresses created automatically during the device configuration phase.

In this way the private keys, stored inside the device, will not be accessible online.

In order to use the BTC received at the wallet addresses, it will be necessary reconnect the hardware wallet to the network, and use the device password or PIN in order to possibly send Bitcoin to other public addresses.

Hardware wallets allow much better operation than paper wallets, but at the same time maintain an absolutely comparable level of security.

Finally, it must be said that there are different types of hardware wallets, not just simple USB sticks to be connected to the computer. However, the most used are the USB sticks.

The custody of private keys

Although the hardware wallet needs specific software installed on the device connected online in order to operate, the private keys are not saved by the software connected to the Internet, but they always remain only within the hardware wallet itself. Therefore when you disconnect it, the private keys remain totally offline.

The most important thing to do to keep your Bitcoins is to protect your private keys, or the seed with which they are generated, and to ensure that you are always able to retrieve it in case of any eventuality. This also applies to hardware wallets, because they can always stop working correctly, or be lost: in these cases, the seed is enough to restore your wallet.

There are also third-party services on the market that offer the Bitcoin custody service on cold wallets, but this implies having to give them their seed or private keys, or to use wallets owned by them, of which only they have the private keys. . Although keeping private keys on your own is definitely very risky, and involves taking over the entire responsibility of the custody, it is still often suggested as a solution to be preferred to the one that involves delivering your BTC or private keys to third parties.