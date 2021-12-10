How to store bitcoins in cold storage – idealista / news

From time to time, through my social channels, I receive requests for information on how to store and preserve your own bitcoins. I therefore decided to plan the writing of some articles on the subject and today I start by describing a first based method on cold storage.

Cold storage example: Ballet.

Ballet is the name of a US-based company that produces the eponymous “cold wallet” for bitcoin. The Ballet device is sold in a cardboard box with a QR code on the front that refers to the installation procedure of the iOS and Android application dedicated to wallet management.

Inside the package there is the wallet, in my metal case, a plastic case for storing the product, basic instructions.

The first thing that catches the eye is the QR code which is present on the metal card and which is used for the deposit of digital coins (reception address / public key). By removing the QR code sticker you will find the private key, also in QR format, relating to your cryptocurrencies.

The product is made of stainless steel and measures 85.0 x 54.0mm with a thickness of 1.25mm. It looks like a credit card and the plastic case makes it look like a collector’s item.







Minimum configuration

Being designed to be a bearer instrument, there is no true wallet setup. Physical possession of the product is what it takes to access the deposited funds.

Beware, losing your wallet means losing your bitcoins.

Through the smartphone App, it is possible to consult the balance and movements. The smartphone / wallet combination takes place by scanning the same QR code used also for the deposit of coins.

Thanks to the App it is possible to activate the storage function on the same product of other types of digital coins such as Ethereum, Thether, Cardano, etc.

Transfer crypto to your Ballet

The transfer of small or large fractions of bitcoins to Ballet is very simple. Frame the QR code from the output wallet and select the sending amount. After a few minutes, which is useful for the Blockchain, the sum is transferred. Ballet does not use the “Lightning Network” level 2 technology which allows transfers in a few tenths of a second.

The deposit operation can also take place with the product packaging closed, which makes Ballet an excellent gift to give to those who want to approach the crypto world.







Ballet is a simple cold storage, with a really well done application. You can buy it for a few tens of euros on Amazon. It is not the wallet for making continuous transactions, it is instead an excellent cryptocurrency accumulation tool.

The shape, the material and the case make Ballet an “almost” object to be collected, and to be left in a safe place such as: a safe or a bank safe.

This is the right choice if you believe that bitcoin will become the new gold and you want to buy fractions from time to time by depositing them on an instrument designed for long-term investment.