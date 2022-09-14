How to store dollar bills at home and prevent them from being damaged by these 5 factors? | ANSWERS

There are many people who prefer to keep their savings in banknotes in Dollars at home, for various reasons, either because they do not trust the companies in the country’s financial system or because, perhaps, this currency has an emotional charge since it can be the first ticket won or such a precious gift; Ultimately, there are many reasons.

That is why in this note we will tell you how to save the dollar bills at home and prevent them from being damaged by various factors. Before that, it is good to remember that the dollar In particular, it is a type of currency that often undergoes changes with respect to the situations that are experienced in the world, so it is important to know the aspects that afflict the world in order to know its value.

Here’s how to save dollar bills at home and prevent them from being damaged by various factors.

HOW TO STORE DOLLAR BILLS AT HOME

Some recommendations that are provided in “Ambit” of Argentina, to save the dollar bills at home are, for example:

Assemble a stack of bills and use a self-adhesive strip to close it.

Additionally, aluminum or white paper can be used to wrap each bundle.

Put them in a hermetic zip lock bag for food without PVC (type Ziploc).

Add envelopes or bags of silica gel to absorb moisture.

Check every 6 months the status of the savings to see their level of humidity and heat.

On the contrary, what we cannot do for anything in the world is to keep the bills in the bathroom, in a refrigerator, underground, in a basement, under the mattress, or in pipes due to the presence of rodents.

WHY DOLLAR BILLS CAN BE DAMAGED

The dollar bills Americans can be damaged by different factors, some of them are the following:

Humidity: banknotes should be in places with an average humidity of between 30% and 55%. This can generate fungi on the bills and break them.

Insects and rodents: it is important to keep your bills in clean places with as little access as possible to these animals, as they tend to pierce or break them.

Heat: they should not be stored in places with temperatures above 24° permanently. Ideally, they should be between 10 and 20 degrees.

Elastic bands: over time they dry out and stick to the bills, which can stain or tear them.

Adhesive tape: the tape degrades over time, throws grease on the paper that wraps the bundle and then transfers it to the bills.

Hooks or clips: humidity can rust them and mark the bills.

Store bills next to coins: the latter can also rust.

Sunlight: It can also significantly damage them and fade them.

PVC containers: over time it can stain the banknotes.

Wooden containers: avoid them especially for contact with the banknote because they can cause stains or oxidize the banknotes.

WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DOLLARS

The American dollar is the legal tender of the United States, its dependencies, and other countries. The dollar It is the most important international reserve currency in the world and also the most used in international transactions.

Dollar bills are issued by the United States Federal Reserve System., an entity that functions as the central bank of the North American country. It is a public-private consortium that controls the organizational structure in which a government agency, known as the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, based in Washington DC, participates.

The United States Federal Reserve is also known by those who handle these issues as the FED.