How to store pandoro and panettone in the right way

Let’s see how to keep pandoro and panettone, great protagonists of the holidays, in order to always have them soft.

With the arrival of December and the holidays begins the silent battle between pandoro and panettone. There are those who prefer the Veronese dessert, there are those who madly love the one originally from Milan. Then there are also those who eat them both without getting too much trouble.

But how do you keep pandoro and panettone once opened? For sure we would like to keep it for a few days in the house, therefore, we must look for a way to preserve them so that they keep all their softness. There is a way.

Let’s see below how to do with both festive desserts, whether they are home-made products or purchased at the supermarket.

How to store pandoro and panettone: the tricks

In addition to those who prefer pandoro or those who prefer panettone, there is another distinction to be made between those who love to prepare it at home, despite the fact that the recipe is not so simple, and those who buy it at the supermarket or receive it as a gift. Let’s see how to keep them best in both cases.

How to store homemade pandoro and panettone

These products do not have all the preservatives found in industrial ones. They are healthier, fresher, so they last less. They can last from one to three weeks and you have to distinguish between simple ones or those stuffed with cream and other ingredients. In the first case, plastic bags are fine, while in the second you should use the refrigerator.

You can also decide to cut it into slices and put it in the freezer, which cannot last beyond two months in any case. When you take back these parts of cake that you had set aside it is good to heat them in the oven for a few minutes before eating them.

How to store industrial pandoro and panettone

Even the industrial ones are divided into classics and filled with creams. The conservation is different, even if similar to that of the artisanal products we have seen before. Even in the case of a pandoro or an open panettone, you have to put it in special plastic bags and close them well. Then keep it in a cool and dry place. Instead, in the case of creams it is good to consume them as soon as possible, perhaps keeping them in the fridge, but for a few days.

In fact, not good quality creams may have been used. Precisely for this reason, in the case of a classic dessert, it is also good to keep it in the freezer and could last up to three months, longer than that made at home. But in case it has cream or other foods it is not advisable to freeze it.