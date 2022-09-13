How to straighten a hunched back with a basic physical therapy exercise

The kyphosis or hunched back is a common condition among the population and that it consists “in an exaggerated forward curvature of the upper part of the back. In older people, this problem is often caused by a weakening of the bones of the spinewhile in children or adolescents other types of kyphosis may appear caused by malformation or wedging of the bones.

In any case, maintain proper posture, especially if we spend many hours sitting or in front of a computer, It is essential to avoid postural problems that end up generating a curvature in the back.

Exercises to correct posture

Although it is a common injury in medical consultations, it can be treated with specialists to return the natural posture to the spine and thus avoid possible future complications. Likewise, Physiotherapy is one of the specialties that most contributes to reducing these injuries and you can even perform various exercises at home to relieve the pain caused and correct the curvature.

From the FisioOnline platform they offer various exercises to correct body posture. One of them consists of making a curl with a blanket or towellie down making the roll coincide with the part of the back in which we have a greater curvature.

The exercise consists of supporting ourselves and trying to make the head fall slowly, until we feel that the shoulders also fall. Another exercise consists of lying on the floor, without a towel, raising the arms backwards without the lower back moving while maintaining the position.