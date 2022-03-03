how to strengthen them with eight simple exercises

The knee plays an important role in people’s lives, as it supports the weight of the human body to perform different actions.

As explained healthy, health entity, “is the largest and most complex joint of the human body and its structure is configured to support the weight of the body while running, walking or standing, so it must have great stability, especially since the muscles that are inserted in it are the ones that facilitate movement (130º between flexion and extension, as well as a minimum rotation of 14º when it is flexed) and develop great force”.

The portal lose weight at home highlights several exercises that can be a tool to strengthen the knees. It is important that before performing them, consult a doctor in case of any injury:

1. Straight leg raise

This exercise is suitable when there is pain or discomfort when bending or carrying something.

How to do it?

Lie on your back.

The arms should be at the sides.

For greater comfort, rest your head on a cushion.

Raise one leg straight, slowly. Return to the starting position.

Perform the same movement with the other leg.

2. Hip lift

The hip raise helps relieve pressure on the knee joints. In addition, It contributes to improve the stabilization of the knee in physical training.

How to do it?

Lie on your back.

Legs should be bent and feet hip-width apart.

Raise your buttocks and hold this position for 10 seconds.

It is important not to arch your back.

Repeat the movement for 10 to 15 repetitions.

3. Marches

This exercise helps strengthen your quad muscles without putting too much pressure on your knee.

How to do it?

Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Support yourself with your hands on the edges of the chair.

Raise one leg, forming an angle of 90 degrees. The leg should not be stretched.

Return to the starting position.

Switch legs and alternate the exercise on each one.

Perform 20 to 30 repetitions.

4. Clams

When there is weakness in the gluteal area, the knees receive a greater load. This exercise helps strengthen the gluteal area.

How to do it?

Lie on your side.

Rest your head on your arm.

Bend your hips to 45 degrees and your knees to 90 degrees. Support one leg on the other.

Raise the leg that is on top and return to the starting position.

Perform 10 to 15 repetitions.

5. Heel raise

This exercise helps strengthen the lower part of the knees (stabilizing muscles).

How to do it?

Stand.

Separate the feet at shoulder height.

Get up on the balls of your feet. Avoid leaning forward.

Hold the position for two seconds.

Return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise 15 to 20 times.

6. Sit-to-stand

It is a squat with the help of a chair to avoid making a lot of effort with the knee.

How to do it?

Sit in a chair.

Get up, squeezing your buttocks and abdomen, bringing your body up.

Sit back down, putting your weight on your heels and squeezing your glutes.

Perform the exercise 15 times.

