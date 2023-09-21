How to strengthen your immune system during flu, COVID-19 and cold weather – Telemundo New York (47)

what you should Know As the cold begins in our region, so does the season of illnesses like flu, colds, COVID-19, and even allergies.

There is no doubt that the best way to have a strong immune system that helps protect us from getting sick is to adopt healthy habits that are tailored to each person’s needs and personality. In addition to washing your hands, getting vaccinated, and taking care of yourself.

According to the CDC, the exact timing and length of flu season varies, but flu activity typically begins to increase in October. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, although significant activity may persist until May.

As the cold begins in our region, so does the season of illnesses like flu, colds, COVID-19, and even allergies.

There is no doubt that the best way to have a strong immune system that helps protect us from getting sick is to adopt healthy habits that are tailored to each person’s needs and personality. In addition to washing your hands, getting vaccinated, and taking care of yourself.

“The immune system protects the body against infection and disease; it fights everything from cold and flu viruses to serious diseases like cancer,” the CDC writes on its website. “Our immune systems are complex and influenced by many factors. Some additional ways you can strengthen the immune system are eating well, being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, not smoking and “Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.” Added.

According to the CDC, the exact timing and length of flu season varies, but flu activity typically begins to increase in October. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, although significant activity may persist until May.

In addition to flu viruses, many other respiratory viruses also spread during flu season and can cause symptoms similar to those seen in flu infections. These respiratory viruses include rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus, which are the most common causes of severe respiratory illness in young children. Other commonly circulating respiratory viruses include human parainfluenza virus (HPIV), human metapneumovirus (HMPV), respiratory adenovirus, and human coronavirus. More information is available about non-influenza respiratory viruses.

Here we’re sharing some tips to keep your protection strong during this fall and winter season. Remember that every body is different, and it’s essential to find what habits work best for you.

Recommendations for a strong immune system

Eat foods that help the immune system

Ginger

Ginger is a food that can help fight a cold or flu because it is anti-inflammatory and can help reduce inflammation that occurs when the immune system is impaired.

This plant can be digested either in tea or in small amounts such as Spray Ginger alone or mixed with lemon juice, or orange juice, or turmeric, or cayenne pepper and/or manuka honey.

2. Vitamin C rich foods

These include fruits like oranges, grapes, strawberries, watermelon and kiwi. Apart from this, red and green chillies, broccoli, spinach, green leafy vegetables are common.

“Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and strengthens the cells of our immune system,” immunologist Dr. Heather Moday said on CNBC.

3. water

Water is an essential fluid for the body, how much you drink depends on the activity and physical structure of the person. This gives strength to the immune system to fight diseases in a better way because the body will remain hydrated. The recommended quantity is 8 glasses per day.

4. Garlic

According to Mount Sinai Hospital, there is evidence that garlic can help prevent colds. “In one study, people took garlic or placebo supplements for 12 weeks during the cold season, between November and February. Those who took garlic had fewer colds than those who took a placebo. And when they did get a cold When the study found, people taking garlic “saw their symptoms go away faster than those taking a placebo.”

5. In general, eat well and avoid certain “foods”

The most important thing is to give the body the food it needs and avoid “foods” that weaken the defense system. For example, avoid large amounts of sugar, processed foods, and junk foods.

The CDC says, “Eating well means focusing on eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, etc. Eating well also means limiting saturated fat, cholesterol, salt, and added sugars. “

The CDC warns, “Eating well gives you many of the nutrients that support optimal immune function. Keep in mind that excess amounts of some vitamins and minerals can be harmful. If you feel you need nutritional supplements, If needed, talk to your health care provider.”

Adopt healthy sleep habits

Sleeping is one of the most important activities for maintaining health and a good immune system.

“There is a lot of truth to the idea that sleep is the best medicine,” he said. everyday health Philip Swirsky, PhD, professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and who has studied the relationship between sleep and the immune system.

That’s why it’s important that you find the best habit to improve your sleep. Here we are sharing some recommendations from the CDC:

be consistent. Go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every morning, including weekends.

Make sure the bedroom is quiet, dark, comfortable, and at a comfortable temperature.

Remove electronic devices such as television, computers and phones from the bedroom. Try not to use them at least 30 minutes before sleeping.

Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bed.

Do not consume tobacco.

Do exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.

clear your mind. Practice meditation, write down your worries on a piece of paper, or write down reasons you are grateful for.

And getting good sleep also depends on how you have managed your day and what you have eaten.

Agitation

Mobility is essential for health.

“Physical activity brings immediate and long-term benefits as it helps you feel better, sleep better and even reduce anxiety (which on many occasions is a reason why people are unable to sleep) . Follow physical activity recommendations “as your age provides.” For example, being physically active helps protect you from the flu. Additionally, emerging research shows that physical activity potentially May benefit immunity,” reads the CDC.

When we mention movement it means choosing what works best for you and that you know what you are going to do. Walking, yoga, dancing, Pilates, running, going to the gym, tai chi, karate, or any type of exercise you enjoy.

avoid stress

The CDC notes that when stress levels are high, the immune system may have difficulty fighting infections. Stress can also increase blood sugar levels.

That’s why it’s important to adopt practices that help stabilize our body when it’s at stress levels. When a person encounters a stressful situation, the sympathetic nervous system becomes activated and releases hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which cause many physiological changes in the body, such as increased heart rate, breathing, and sweating. Therefore, by being aware of when we are bringing the body into this state, many times for reasons that do not require that defense, we must help it return to the state of the parasympathetic system that tells the body That it is safe.

Practice breathing for that, mindfulness, Or take a 5-minute walk to relax.







Here we share wellness and creativity coach Juliana Sanchez’s recommendations for maintaining good emotional and mental health during winter. Video produced by Sandra Escalon.