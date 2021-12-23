How to subscribe postal savings bonds with the BancoPosta app

You can subscribe postal savings bonds also through theBancoPosta app. We remind you that this investment product is issued by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and placed on the market by Poste Italiane. It is then guaranteed by the Italian State and has no subscription or redemption costs except for tax charges. Here then is the procedure.

How to subscribe postal savings bonds and booklets through the BancoPosta App

You can subscribe postal savings bonds through theBancoPosta app but also through the Smart booklet. For the latter, simply select the item “book” instead of “account”. In detail, to proceed via an account, you will have to open the BancoPosta application (the account must obviously already be enabled) from your smartphone and select your BancoPosta account from the “account” item. You will then have to click on the “pay” button and then on “voucher subscription”, selecting the one that best suits your needs. At the moment the available are 3 × 4 (12 years with gross annual yield to maturity at 0.50%), 4 × 4 (16 years with 0.75% yield) and ordinary (20 years) with yield at 0.30%. The 4-year simple savings with a yield at maturity of 0.25% and a reward of 0.50% (at least 24 subscriptions reached) and Objective 65 to obtain a total monthly installment up to 80 years.

You will also need to enter the amount of postal savings bonds to invest from a minimum of 50 euros but the figure must always be a multipole of 50 euros. The next step will be to connect to the summary page to check that the data entered is correct.

Two PDFs will appear at the bottom of the screen: one is the information sheet, the other the general terms and conditions. Both must obviously always be read carefully. You will then have to accept the conditions and click on continue and on the yellow button “subscribe”.

The list of transactions will always be available from your BancoPosta account (so you can check the purchase) and after a while you will also receive confirmation of the subscription on your bulletin board.

