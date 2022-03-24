How to Sync Google Calendar with iPhone Calendar

Do you have an iPhone or an iPad but want to continue using your Google calendar? So you can sync your account on iOS step by step.

The google calendarIt has become the default calendar app for millions of people around the world, and not just those who use Android. A large part of iOS users, whether on iPhone or iPad, have a Google account and have ever used Google Calendar to record your events, reminders and more.

Although in reality, it is not necessary to have the Google Calendar app installed on the iPhone to view the events. For years, iOS calendar offers the option to sync with Google Calendar, to show saved events and reminders. We will explain how you can do it step by step.

Synchronize your Google calendar with your iPhone or iPad step by step

The process to sync Google Calendar with iOS Calendar is simple, and It works for both iPhone and iPad. In this case, we will see the steps performed in a iPad running iOS 15.4but the procedure should be identical on an iPhone running any other recent iOS version.

That said, let’s see the steps to follow:

Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad. Go to the “Calendar” section. Once there, tap on “Accounts” Tap on “Add account”. Choose the “Google” option and accept the notice that will appear on the screen. Select the account you want to add, or enter one manually. Finally, go back to the “Accounts” section, and tap on the account you just added. Within your account settings, make sure the switch next to “Calendars” is on — it should be green.

When you have finished the process, you will be able to open the calendar app on your iPhone or iPad and view events saved to your Google account. Also, if you have other Apple devices, like a Mac computer, you can also access the events of your calendar if you’re signed in with the same Apple ID.

In case you don’t see your events when accessing the calendar app, you may need to tap on “Calendars” at the bottom of the app, and from there activate the options related to your Gmail account.

