How to take a screenshot of an entire website on Mac

We explain a very interesting trick to take screenshots of an entire web page.

Social networks and instant messaging applications have completely transformed the way we use the Internet. Emojis have evolved considerably, we use GIFs more often and we also regularly use screenshots to share them with other users. They have many uses actually. screenshots. They allow to show images, texts and other elements to other users. They also serve to share tutorials or point out things that we want to highlight. They can even be a very effective way to remind yourself of things to do or things to buy.

From Apple they are aware that screenshots are an essential tool for many of the users of their ecosystem of products and for this reason they have devised various ways to make the most of this function that, by the way, is available by default on all their devices . A few years ago they implemented changes such as a shortcut to take screenshots with the volume buttons and a editing tool to add texts, images, emojis and signs to the screenshots.

Later, the software engineers of the company with the bitten apple logo implemented a way to take screenshots of an entire web page and the user interface of certain applications in iOS and iPadOS for iPhone and iPad. An especially useful functionality that allows users to avoid taking multiple screenshots. Unfortunately, this feature is not present on the Mac with the Safari browser. But there is a way to get screenshots of an entire website. Read on to find out.

How to take a screenshot of an entire website on your Mac

As previously mentioned, there is a work around on macOS that offers the ability to take screenshots of an entire web page with your Mac. However, this trick isn’t available with Safari, Apple’s native web browser.

So if you want to take a screenshot of an entire web page you will need to download another web browser. One of the web browsers that has the option to take screenshots of an entire web is MozillaFirefox. Follow the steps below to take a screenshot of an entire website.

one. Download and install the Firefox browser on your Mac from the Mozilla Firefox website, it’s completely free.

two. Then open Firefox and navigate to the web page you want to take a screenshot of.

3. Browse through the entire web page so that all the elements of it are loaded.

Four. Finally press the right mouse button mouse in any area of ​​the web page and select the “Take screenshot” option from the drop-down menu.

5. To take a screenshot of the entire web page, click on the “Save Entire Web Page” option in the upper right corner.

6. Finally you will see a preview of what the entire web page you want to capture will look like. You can copy the image or simply download it as a PNG file on your Mac by clicking on the blue “Download” button. The file will be automatically saved in the default folder of Firefox.

Additionally, it is interesting to note that before choosing the option to save the entire web page in step number five, you have the possibility to select an area of ​​the web page that you want to capture by keeping your finger pressed on the mouse and dragging it to select the area.

Other options for taking screenshots

The macOS operating system has a number of options that allow you to take screenshots of a specific area and to record the Mac screen. Users can take advantage of these options to take a screenshot of an entire web.

Although it is not as effective a method as the one we have previously shared when taking screenshots with the Firefox web browser, it is a method that can save you from more than one hurry. We are talking about making a screen recording of a complete web page.

How to record the screen to capture an entire web

one. Open the web page you want to capture in Safari or your favorite web browser.

two. Press on the key combination “command + shift + 5”.

3. A screen recording toolbar will appear at the bottom of your Mac screen.

Four. Click on the “Record Full Screen” option on the recording toolbar.

5. You will see how an icon in the shape of a photo camera appears indicating that the system is ready to record.

6. Click on any area of ​​the screen and the recording will start.

7. As soon as the system starts recording the screen it starts surfing the web so that the entire web page can be captured.

To stop recording your Mac screen, simply press the “command + shift + 5” key combination again and click the stop recording button.

How to take a screenshot of an entire website using zoom out

Finally there is an alternative that is somewhat convoluted but can also do the trick. Is about zoom out of a web page until it is visible on the Mac screen. Once this is done, take a screenshot as we normally would. However, we insist, the best option is to take a screenshot of an entire website from Firefox.

one. Access the web page you want to capture in any web browser.

two. Press the “command + hyphen (-)” key combination to zoom out.

3. When you see the entire web page on the screen press “command + shift + 4” to take a screenshot of an area.

Four. Select with the cursor mouse the area you want to capture, in this case the web page you are visiting.

These are all options for taking screenshots of entire websites. Downloading a web browser just to do this can be a bit inconvenient, but as you have seen, you have several alternatives to consider. What method do you use for your screenshots on iOS, iPadOS and macOS?

