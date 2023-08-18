How to take advantage of Rosemary oil in daily life

Essential oils are increasingly used and recommended for treating various skin and health problems in general.

One of these types of productions that has a very good reputation Rosemary oil.

As in the first screenshot, GastroLabWeb highlights that rosemary It is a perennial plant whose leaves are very strong in taste.







Rosemary is widely used in aromatherapy photo shutterstock.

At the same time, regarding its advantages, the Druni site adds the following points in favor.

– Contributes to tissue regeneration.

– It is astringent, anti-inflammatory and disinfectant.

– Contains antioxidants. Hence, it is very effective against ageing.

– Improves healing processes such as stretch marks.

– Provides illumination.

– Improves muscle and joint pain – such as arthritis – and contractures.

Relieves headache and menstrual pain.

– It’s cool. It can be used as a supplement for psoriasis or eczema.

– Being rich in essential fatty acids, it provides great results to hydrate and nourish.

– Improves digestion processes.







Rosemary essential oil has many benefits for the skin photo shutterstock.

How to prepare rosemary oil

The site Mundo Deportivo shared this recipe.

Material

A few sprigs of rosemary, which are dry.

Sweet almond oil for cosmetics.

– 1 glow in the dark jar or bottle with lid.

Preparation

Place rosemary sprigs in a container. It is advised to use in larger quantity for better action.

– Add sweet almond oil till the henna is completely covered.

– Cover the container.

– Keep the container in a cool and dry place for at least 30 days. Move from time to time, so that the essence can be better permeated.

Filter and use.

It is important to note that this preparation is for topical use. It can be applied directly to the skin or in the form of compresses. should not be ingested,

Furthermore, in the event of any reaction, it is recommended to suspend its use and consult a dermatologist.